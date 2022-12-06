Rod Byers: Checking in on Nevada City Winery

Hal Hanifl took over winemaking duties for Nevada City Winery in 2021. One year later how was that part of things going, I wondered?

Submitted by Rod Byers

Nevada City Winery has been on a transitional path over the last several years. They have had an ownership change. They have had numerous managerial changes. They have had a winemaker change. That’s a lot of change. So how changed is it?

Susie Bavo took control of the company a few years ago and that part of things has been very stable. Kim Crevoiserat took over managerial control shortly after that and that helped to stabilize what might have been described as a wobbly path.

On top of that long-time winemaker Mark Foster retired after the 2021 crush. Hal Hanifl took over winemaking duties. One year later how was that part of things going, I wondered?

Hal Hanifl comes from a career of working for big wineries.

Submitted by Rod Byers

I met up with Hal on the deck overlooking the crush pad. “The best thing? That’s easy,” he answered. “It’s meeting our customers, especially Wine Club members, learning what they like and being able to talk wine with them.”

Hanifl comes from a career of working for big wineries. As a winemaker he was buried deep in the cellar. “A cog in one of many wheels,” is how he described it. “Now I’m the top and the bottom of the department. If it is going to get done, it will be me doing it.”

What he wanted was not just to be in the cellar but also to be able to meet customers and talk wine in the tasting room. Hal thinks of himself as a teacher as much as he considers himself a winemaker. It’s all about communication is what he would say.

That is what the Nevada City Winery wanted as well. Last year, they conducted a fairly extensive search looking for their next winemaker. They wanted someone who would be hands-on, and not afraid to get involved whether it was working in the cellar or working in the Tasting Room.

That’s a crazy thing about winemaking. It can easily be a couple of years, or longer, before releasing a red wine.

Submitted by Rod Byers

Clearly the number one job is in the cellar. That alone is an interesting element. When you take over an existing operation usually you also take over the inventory. It has value. You can’t just throw it away. But wine is not like books, or clothing, or furniture. Wine is not inert. It is not done until it is in the bottle and even then it continues to evolve.

So what to do with a cellar full of wine in barrels? That problem was further complicated when they decided to get rid of their off-site case storage building and move everything to the Winery. Overnight the available winemaking space shrunk by half. A lot of barrels with no place to put them.

The bright spot there is that Hal sees blending as a primary component of a winemaker’s job and relishes the opportunity to put wines together in just the right combinations. “More voices make a more complex choir,” he explained. “But at the same time a tiny addition, as little as three percent, can also make a huge difference. It’s about finding balance.”

Be careful what you wish for because one of his first tasks was consolidating wine from those barrels into bigger tanks to free up space for case storage. I’m will be interested to see the results of that. They have some ideas of what they are going to do but I promised not to say anything.

That’s a crazy thing about winemaking. It can easily be a couple of years, or longer, before releasing a red wine. Hal was not there for last year’s crush but had control of the wines post-fermentation. He had a finishing hand in the 2021 Sangiovese Rosé and 2021 Barbera both of which are in the tasting room now. Still we might not see his first crushed reds for a while.

Here’s something else I will be watching for. Hal will tell you his favorite wines are aromatic and fruity whites, typically from cool-climate regions. Not exactly in the Sierra Foothill’s wheelhouse where reds and dry whites dominate. I will be curious how he integrates all that.

One thing that remains unchanged is Nevada City Winery’s tasting room. It remains the best place to meet someone for a glass of wine in the afternoon. In beautiful weather the deck is a lovely space. In inclement weather the tasting room is cozy, and equally delightful.

Still, I could not help but wonder, what’s up with all those wine cocktails? As a winery shouldn’t the focus be wine, not wine cocktails?

It was Kim Crevoiserat who answered that one. Wine cocktails appeal to a younger crowd, she explained. Having just spent a week with some twenty-something nephews, I never once saw them drink a glass of chardonnay or cabernet. There was peanut butter-flavored bourbon and fruit-flavored wine coolers.

Whatever, I thought at the time. But I now realize the best cabernet in the world would not have brought them into a winery tasting room. So maybe char-tinis are the ticket. That was what we used to say about white-zinfandel back in the day; a stepping stone to other wines.

Wine in Nevada County has taken a hit over the last several years. We desperately need Nevada City Winery to remain the beacon of wine it has been for the last forty years. And like I said, still a great place to meet for a glass, especially if you want to talk to the winemaker.

Rod Byers, CWE, is a Certified Wine Educator and wine writer as well as a California State Certified Wine Judge. He is the host of the local television show Wine Talk. He can be reached at rodbyers@pinehillwineworks.com or 530-802-7172.