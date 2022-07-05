Rod Byers: Build it and they will come — Sips and Suds in Placer County

Justin Black, President of the Placer County Vintners Association and owner/winemaker at Dora Dain Winery, poses in the outside tasting room.

Submitted photo

Every once in a while, a new idea comes along. Well, it’s probably not a new idea. Like most new ideas it is probably more like a new wrinkle on an existing idea. But if that makes it a different thing, then isn’t that a new idea?

What, you’re wondering, am I talking about? Sips and Suds. That’s what. It is a unique twist on an idea highlighting wineries and breweries in Placer County. It’s happening now and Sips and Suds Summer Passport continues all summer long.

Let me explain.

You’re all familiar with the concept of a Wine Trail. A group of wineries band together to host Open Houses on the same weekend and patrons scurry from one to another trying to get to as many as possible, gulping as they go.

You may remember, Nevada County used to have one.

In the absence of any planned Nevada County winery group events, the closest opportunity is next door. There are about 30 wineries in Placer County. The Placer County Vintners Association (placerwine.com), has 24 current members.

Teena Wilkins, owner and winemaker at Vina Castellano, has been an engine pushing the Association for years. In 1998 when she started there were just a handful of wineries, Green Family Winery, Mt. Vernon, Secret Ravine, all struggling in obscurity.

The Placer County Winery & Grape Association was the driving force at the time. It was mostly a group of home growers and winemakers but as it was the only group going, the young commercial wineries joined as well.

Wilkins realized the few commercial wineries in north Auburn needed recognition and created a wine road map. Then in 2010, Wilkens, along with others, started the Placer County Vintners Association creating a map of all the existing Placer wineries.

The next step was to create weekend events like Sip into Spring, Grape Days of Summer, and Holidays in the Hills, to give patrons a reason to explore the region.

None of that was easy. Placer County has three separate wine regions and they are not close together. Getting everyone to row in the same direction was huge.

Jocelyn Maddux, owner of JBrand Marketing, is the inspiration behind Sips and Suds Summer Passport. Jocelyn, the daughter of Lone Buffalo Winery owner/winemaker Phil Maddux, is no stranger to wine or Placer County and is one of the Founding Members of the Placer Vintners Association.

In 2015 she started the Placer Wine and Ale Trail linking Placer’s growing list of wineries with a fast-growing list of breweries into one convenient and easy to follow map.

“We listed everyone on the map for free,” Maddux explained. “They could have a bigger presence, but everyone was included.”

Build it and they will come.

Jocelyn later started Sacramento Wine & Ale (sacwineandale.com) which takes a larger regional view of the same concept. It’s great, inclusive and convenient.

Here’s the thing. Single weekend events are difficult. They are expensive for the wineries to put on, usually involving extra staff, activities, food and music. Plus you have to give up your normal weekend. Rather than focusing on a single weekend, Maddux came up with the idea of spreading it over the entire summer. Sips and Suds Summer Passport was born.

“I don’t claim it as an original idea,” Maddux said. “It’s more of an evolution of ideas. I am just the one making it happen.”

Sips and Suds follows a passport concept that is good for three months lasting through August. The passport costs $35. There are 20 wineries, nine breweries and one distillery participating. Go at your own pace. Visit one brewery one day, tour four wineries the next. Up to you. The passport offers access to over $150 worth of specials, discounts and complimentary tastings.

The actual passport comes with space for 30 individual stamps and of course you have opportunities to win additional prizes depending on how many stamps you acquire. The whole thing culminates with a huge BBQ party on August 27 hosted by the participating wineries and breweries.

This is an idea that works on so many levels. It’s better for the wineries. Instead of having to gear up for a huge event they can focus on what they do best; supplying gracious hospitality and delicious wine on a regular basis.

It’s better for you because you don’t have to overdo it, trying to cram too many stops into one day and more importantly, not having to fight the crowds on event weekends. It’s so much easier to talk to winemakers when things aren’t frantic.

Plus it solves the distance between wineries problem. Pick one of the areas, explore that bit of territory and save the others for another time.

Best of all, it creates a collaboration between wineries and patrons. It cements the wine road idea and creates lasting local bonds. Everybody wins on this one.

Finally, I asked Justin Black, current President of the Placer Vintners Association and owner/winemaker at Dora Dain Winery, what to expect on the Passport Trail. “There’s something for everyone. Our wineries run the gamut from tiny back yard set-ups to elegant operations. There’s a wine for everyone. If I had to say flagship varietal, probably Barbera, but really, there’s at least 20 different varietals being produced.”

Want to go wine touring without burning too much gas? Check out Sips and Suds Summer Passport in Placer County. Details and tickets at placerwinecom .

Rod Byers, CWE, is a Certified Wine Educator and wine writer as well as a California State Certified Wine Judge. He is the host of the local television show Wine Talk. He can be reached at rodbyers@pinehillwineworks.com or 530-802-7172.