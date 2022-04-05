Rob Byers: Mastering wine

Robin Farina is a world-class road bicyclist including being the 2011 United States National Champion. She missed making the 2012 London Olympics by seconds.

At that time she was living in Belgium, racing for the USA National Team, traveling to competitions all over Europe. It was actually a pretty simple lifestyle, she recalled. “We slept. We ate. We trained. We raced. And then we did it all over again the next day.”

Even though she no longer races competitively she remains active in the sport including leading personalized bike tour trips to Europe including unique access to the Tour de France.

What, you’re wondering, does any of this have to do with wine? She was much too busy to take advantage of Europe’s continental lifestyle, including wine, but that doesn’t mean she was unaware of it.

After retiring from competitive racing she returned to the States ending up in Nevada City. It turned out Nevada City was a pretty good place to be a curious wine novice. “I fell in with a wine crowd who would meet at Carrington’s for tastings. It was fun, it was informal, and I got to try some really fabulous wines. It helped make up for all the wine I missed in Europe.”

Cal Carrington had steadfastly remained a one-man operation at his wine shop on Commercial Street in Nevada City. It was obvious to Robin that Cal needed help. She volunteered. He accepted. The apprenticeship began.

She was delighted to work in Cal’s shop, soaking up knowledge from his wine savvy customers. It also gave her the opportunity to sample many more wines than would have ever been possible otherwise.

Robin is a smart, success-driven person with a highly competitive spirit. She likes learning and she likes to study. Wine ticked all the boxes. “Wine intrigues me,” she said. “Every part of it is fascinating and there is no limit.”

Wanting to learn more she looked around at the various education certificate programs and elected to enroll with the Wine and Spirit Education Trust better known as WSET. It is among the most highly-regarded wine diploma certification programs, globally recognized as an international standard in wine and spirit knowledge.

Like all the good certification programs Wine and Spirit Education Trust offers multiples levels.

Level One demands some amount of knowledge, effort and money to earn the certification. It introduces the fundamentals of wine using a systematic way to approach wine tasting. It touches on popular wine styles and basic principles of food and wine pairings. “Really,” Robin explained, “anyone who puts in a little effort should pass Level One.”

Level Two is basically more of the same, but more detailed and more challenging. It offers a deeper dive into wine regions and wine styles, identifying the major grape varieties that define the world’s key wines.

Level Three really cranks up the volume. It is an advanced certification designed for wine professionals. The focus shifts to seriously developing tasting skills to objectively evaluate a wine’s character and quality. That, of course, demands a comprehensive understanding of production, from vine to bottle, in order to assess character and quality.

Robin whizzed through Level One while she was working at Carrington’s. COVID ended to her stint there but unfinished with wine and in the midst of her studies she landed a job as a wine broker with Beaune Imports, a company focused on European wines.

“Cal was a great introduction to top quality California wines,” Robin recalled. “Beaune Imports was the bridge to the wines of Europe.”

Continuing with her studies she mastered Level Two and battled Level Three to a successful completion.

A Wine and Spirit Education Trust Level Three certification is a big deal. It shows a degree of commitment, skill and expertise that easily puts you in the front row for most wine jobs.

So why attempt the much, much, more challenging Level Four?

Level Four, the diploma level, is insane. The simplicity of it is staggering: know everything about wine. Not just the famous ones, every region, every appellation, every quirky wine style. Describe sturm, for example.

Earning a Level Four diploma typically requires a minimum of two years of study. Successful completion demands passing five in-person exams including Wine Production, Wine Business, Wines of the World, Sparkling Wines, and Fortified Wines, as well as one independent research assignment.

Each individual unit exam includes both essay questions and blind tastings. Not only is it difficult, it’s not cheap. Level Four alone costs in excess of eight thousand dollars.

Last month Robin sat for the Wine Production Unit of the Wine and Spirit Education Trust Level Four Diploma course in Napa. She won’t get the results for weeks to come. She only knows it was crazy hard. Assuming she passes she has five more units to go. She expects it to take her three years to complete Level Four.

“Earning a WSET Level Four Diploma,” Farina explained, “is like earning a Masters Degree in wine. I didn’t start with a lifetime of wine experience. WSET was my best chance to develop my palate, study every aspect of wine, become a high-level industry expert, and advance my career at the same time.”

With her professional cycling career behind her, Robin clearly sees wine as her future career. At this point she is continuing to study, expanding her wine knowledge, working her blind tasting study program, and looking forward with confidence to what the next step might be.

Rod Byers, CWE, is a Certified Wine Educator and wine writer as well as a California State Certified Wine Judge. He is the host of the local television show Wine Talk. He can be reached at rodbyers@pinehillwineworks.com or 530-802-7172