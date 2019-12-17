Pro tips for the perfect cheese board

Looking for ways to impress your guests this holiday season without making a big investment of time or energy? Making a cheese board like a pro is easy when following this step-by-step guide from BriarPatch Food Co-op.

Select diverse tastes, textures, colors and flavors from the Co-op’s bulk, produce, sliced meat and cheese sections — don’t be afraid to be creative and go a little wild.

First, choose a variety of cheeses: cow, goat, sheep, soft, aged, blue, etc.

Next, place accompaniments next to cheeses they pair well with. For example, candied pecans and pears go well with Gjetost goat cheese and pears and olives go nicely with Humboldt Fog.

Fill in the gaps between the cheeses with varied colors and textures – nuts, olives, dried fruit. Add a simple bowl of grapes for a fresh touch.

Leave some space for hearty seed and grain crackers always making sure to provide a gluten free variety for guests.

Remember to put out a selection of non-cheese dips, also. Think color and texture. This is an area of the table where going vegan is encouraged. Use a variety of serving bowls and dishes to keep things relaxed and fun. Pile it high, watch it fly.

Here’s a spread that is sure to please:

Gjetost – Ski Queen Goat Cheese

Humboldt Fog Goat Cheese – Cypress Grove

Marin French Cheese – Petite Breakfast Fresh Brie

Montchevre – Cranberry Cinnamon Goat Cheese

Mull of Kintyre – Extra Mature Scottish Cheddar Cheese

Fromager d’Affinois Gulloteau

Applegate Organic Uncured Genoa Salami

Applegate Prosciutto

Sonoma Creamery Cheese Crisps – Pepper Jack

Blue Diamond Almond Nut Thins

Raincoast Crisp Cranberry and Hazelnut

NU Culture Creamy Cashew Bacony Chipotle Spread

BriarPatch Deli-made Pesto Spread

Toby’s Vegan Pate

Find more holiday recipes, party and gift ideas at https://www.briarpatch.coop/christmas-2019/

Source: BriarPatch Food Co-op