Patti Bess: Pinching pennies and staying healthy

Last summer I drove through fields of barley transitioning from green to gold along miles of two-lane backroads. Under the famous Montana “big sky” etched with cotton candy clouds, we whizzed past acres of sugar beets, wheat and pristinely rolled bales of hay. It was more beautiful than I imagined.

But the supermarkets left me underwhelmed. Homesickness crept in as I walked past tired, limp lettuce stacked next to flaccid zucchinis and tomatoes pink with jet lag. The Farmer’s Market was one tenth the size of our own. (In all fairness it was a small town.) Mentioning the value of “organic” was akin to speaking Greek.

In 1979 I worked as editor of a small news/magazine in Santa Cruz, California; called Focus on Health. I was asked to join in a round table discussion and interview with Dr. Lobsang Dolma, who was touring the U.S. She was, at the time, the first woman physician to serve the Dalai Lama. For centuries physicianship in Tibet was passed down from father to son. To be a doctor in Tibet also meant studying and advising people on mental and spiritual disharmonies. In the tenth century it was prophesied that when a woman became a physician and broke this tradition, the Dalai Lama would be forced to escape the country.

Dr. Dolma spoke succinctly, humbly and with clarity. In a simple, cotton dress that looked like it came from an old Sears catalog, I can still recall her answer to one question. Someone asked if she had an opinion of why cancer was so prevalent here in the West. Summarizing, her response was that we eat old food.

If you think about it, the salad greens I buy at my Farmers’ Market are picked that morning, and they last a week in the fridge. Lettuce in a supermarket, especially in other parts of the U.S., may be more than a week or ten days old before it’s even purchased. How many months is the catsup on a shelf? How old is the sugar, the canned beans, etc. etc. I have to laugh when I see the date on some canned or food in jars that says “good until mid 2023.” Really?

I write this perhaps too often, but I feel superbly rich to live in Nevada County or Northern California for that matter. The vitality and diversity of the foods available at my Farmer’s Markets is like bringing home a whole new palette of colors, flavors and textures to cook/paint with. Even in our supermarkets there is an awareness of higher quality, utilizing local products, and freshness. The aging population in Montana had a different feel as if the still lived in the 1950s; not like my “mature” active, highly engaged community in Northern California (though I am a tad bit prejudiced). It’s the only place I could live.

As the price of food soared in the last five months, I began to start looking for cheaper aka lesser quality foods. But I’ve really had to remind myself that an investment in good nutrition eventually saves money on medical bills. I know, from my own experience, that staying active and “freer” from nasty viruses and aging issues well into one’s 80s is a reality if we eat well and exercise. How else would I keep my 84-year-old husband digging flower beds and riding his bike?

My new conclusion on fighting the higher prices of foods is to make more things from scratch. In reality, they take only a few minutes and taste better than the more convenient varieties.

I started with hummus, the easiest snack food to make at home. It is high in protein and calcium as well as other minerals. Any sturdy blender or food processor will work. I don’t think a Vita-Mix is necessary. I used canned garbanzo beans. Some brands of canned beans may not be cooked long enough to soften so I simmer them in a pot of water for a few minutes and drain, if necessary.

Easy to Make Hummus

One can of garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained thoroughly

Three to five cloves of garlic (according to your passion for garlic)

About three quarters to one teaspoon salt

One quarter cup lemon juice

Three quarters cup of tahini

One or two tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Pinch of cayenne pepper and a dash of black pepper

Small amount of water

Cumin (optional)

Garnish with minced chives or chopped parsley

Place all ingredients in the blender or food processor. Add the water sparingly. You may not need much at all as you want to retain the texture of a dip. Garnish with chives or parsley or a drizzle of olive oil and you’re ready to eat with crackers or sliced cucumbers.

