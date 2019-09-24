Patti Bess: Know your rancher

After World War II there were, undoubtedly, ranchers and farmers resistant to and skeptical of the chemical fertilizers being touted as bolstering their yields. Resistance to the introduction of the “horseless carriage” must have been an interesting phenomenon.

We are living, again, at a time when agriculture (at least for the last 15 years) is in the process of making leaps in understanding and development. Scientists and ranchers around the world are working on not only improving the quality of our meat production but, more importantly, how we maintain and support the grasslands that sustain this valuable food source.

Rob Thompson grew up on ranches in California and Oregon — he has more than thirty years of experience. Six years ago he and his wife, Janine, moved their family back to Nevada County to be closer to her parents. They raise and sell grass-fed beef, lamb and goats under the name of Legacy Ranching. Their pasture raised pork is supplemented with non-gmo, non-soy feed.

Rob’s main focus, however, is not the animals. “I feel that if we focus on the land and the microorganisms in the soil, we will have healthy vegetation. The diversity of vegetation will naturally build healthier animals. And healthier animals are better meat for our families and the market. Our animals are a by-product of creating land sustainability. This is a lifestyle and a way of thinking that I’ve had all my life.”

Rob is inspired by conservationists Aldo Leopold, Wendell Berry and Allan Savory. He uses holistic, planned grazing techniques that Joel Salatin, a leader in the organic farm movement, made popular. It addresses climate change and the problem of accelerated desertification of our grasslands all over the world.

Grasslands, when abundant, can and should sequester in our soils more of the CO2 from the atmosphere. Just as the buffalo on the prairies, the land is meant to be cycled. The cattle eat the grass and leave their excrement creating compost on top of the soil. The rains come and diversity of grasses increases. The animals do the work, and we benefit from their food. In the long view of sustainability, mimicking this natural rhythm is much more efficient than feedlots and grain fed animals.

Rob care takes the Elster Ranch where he maintains his herds. Originally purchased in 1880, the ranch is a sprawling 320 acres of paradise off McCourtney Road. It was kept in the same family for four generations. The Elsters and later owners intended for this land to be a learn-build-share initiative born of their passion to be good stewards of the land.

Grass fed beef is leaner and has a robust flavor. It is higher in vitamins A and E and has a much better ratio of omega 6 to omega 3 fatty acids. More importantly, grain fed, feedlot beef are given growth hormones and antibiotics on a regular basis which even the major fast food conglomerates are currently refusing to purchase. Knowing the rancher who produces your meats and buying local betters your family’s life as well as the environment.

Another side development is that Rob is renting out his sheep and/or goats to landowners for land clearing and fire abatement. Contact Rob at 530-708-0590. For direct sales contact: legacyranching@gmail.com or http://www.LegacyRanching.net They are also on Facebook and through the winter at the Nevada City Farmers Market.

Marinated Tri Tip Steak

One and half pounds tri-tip steak

One quarter cup white vinegar

One quarter cup soy sauce

Two to three cloves garlic, minced

One lime, juiced

One quarter cup olive oil

One half teaspoon of each—salt, white pepper, black pepper, garlic powder,

Chili powder, oregano, and paprika

Lay the steak in a large glass baking dish. In a medium bowl, whisk together the vinegar, soy sauce, 2 cloves of garlic, lime juice, and olive oil. Add the salt, black pepper, white pepper, garlic powder, chili powder, oregano, and paprika. Whisk until well blended, then pour over the steak in the dish. Turn over once to coat both sides. Cover with plastic wrap, and marinate for 1 to 8 hours.

Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Or add the steaks to the grill basting with the remaining marinade as it cooks. Serve with your favorite vegetables and baked or mashed potatoes. Makes 4 servings.

Patti Bess is a freelance writer and cookbook author from Grass Valley. She can be reached at bess.pattia@gmail.com