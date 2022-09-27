Patti Bess: Gold Rush Cookie Company offers ‘smorgasbord of comfort food’

Karen Nathanson and Mark Gold are the creators and owners of the Gold Rush Cookie Company, and their business plan is to bring you something sweet when you need it most.

Cookies! No, not the kind your computer collects, but the real thing. Those little circles of sweetness that go so well with a glass of milk and happy memories of mom. The delicious treats that make the day’s struggles worth it.

Karen Nathanson and Mark Gold are the creators and owners of the Gold Rush Cookie Company, and their business plan is to bring you something sweet when you need it most. They moved to Nevada County from Davis/Sacramento area five years ago. Karen had been a physical therapist for many years, and Mark worked in the automotive industry. Their kids were mostly grown. Karen and Mark were looking forward to a change in careers. They wanted to use their other talents; to do something more creative.

Karen had always loved experimenting in the kitchen and in 2019 they both registered for baking classes in the culinary program at American River College. New ideas percolated. They learned the chemistry and components of successful baking. Their dream of owning their own company and recipes began to form. Cookies were the perfect answer for comfort food they both loved to bake.

Their bakery and business is located at the Five Mile House just up Highway 20, exactly five miles from Nevada City. Every week Karen and Mark’s fresh baked cookies are on sale at the Nevada City Farmers Market as well as Natural Selection, Center for the Arts and at the upcoming Grass Valley Brew Fest.

They offer a complete smorgasbord of comfort food, “Cookies,” including a chocolate chip and an oatmeal raisin that are gluten free. If you’re looking for something new and exciting, try their white chocolate with cranberries or Mark’s favorite, “the late night double chocolate”.

On Saturday and Sunday mornings they also serve a Breakfast Sandwich, Cinnamon Buns and hot drinks for bicyclists heading out onto the mountain bike trails from the Five Mile House and to folks just passing through to somewhere else.

Gold Rush Cookie Company offers online ordering for parties, company events, and whatever else you might need cookies for. You can reach them by calling (530) 648-7591 or their website: http://www.goldrushcookies.com

Another product Mark and Karen developed is a traditional Jewish sweet dessert called babka. This bread is twisted with cinnamon, nutmeg and other spices. Using their babka for French Toast one weekend sounds like a guaranteed winner.

Perfect French Toast

Six large eggs

One and a half cups milk

Juice of one medium orange, (about 1/4 cup)

Two tablespoons pure vanilla extract

One tablespoon sugar

Zest of one lemon, (about a tablespoon)

One half teaspoon ground cinnamon

One quarter teaspoon nutmeg

Pinch of salt

6 slices bread, such as Babka, sliced 1-inch thick

Four tablespoons butter

Two tablespoons vegetable oil

Pure maple syrup, (optional)

Whisk together eggs, milk, juice, vanilla, sugar, lemon zest, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a bowl; set aside.

Place bread in a shallow baking dish large enough to hold bread slices in a single layer. Pour egg mixture over bread; soak 5-10 minutes. Turn slices over; soak a few minutes more or until soaked through.

Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Place a wire rack on a baking sheet, and set aside.

Heat two tablespoons butter and one tablespoon vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Fry half the bread slices until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to the wire rack; place in oven while frying remaining bread. Keep in the oven until ready to serve.

Serve warm with maple syrup, honey, yogurt, jams or whatever your family enjoys.

Patti Bess is a freelance writer and cookbook author. She lives in Grass Valley.

