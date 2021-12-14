Patti Bess: Emily’s Catering offers tasty treats, supports community

When Emily Arbaugh talks about food her face lights up and she bubbles over like a pot on a hot stove. Talking with her can be dangerous. She becomes an appetite stimulant, and I just want to eat.

Emily started cooking with her grandmother at age 8 and immediately loved it. By 16, she knew school wasn’t her thing and was already apprenticing with local chefs. She graduated with a Culinary Arts degree from American River College in 2005 and cooked at several Sacramento establishments while going to school.

Emily and her husband, John Arbaugh, grew up in Nevada County and have owned and operated Emily’s Catering and Cakes for the past fifteen years. John is the business side of the family. He balances the checkbook, pays the employees, and handles social media. He is the master of community service projects that tend to become good public relations ventures. In the early part of the pandemic, Emily’s Catering delivered free lunches to anyone who drove up to their storefront. With kids out of school and parents working at home, this service became so popular that several local businesses began funding it in order to continue. John also created “Cookies for a Cause” in which people could buy cookies and the proceeds went directly to various local nonprofits that were struggling during the pandemic.

About four years ago Emily was looking to hire an additional pastry chef. She received a resume’ from a young mother from Beverly Hills who had oodles of experience in various prestigious venues and a degree from the highly acclaimed culinary school in Hyde Park, New York. Emily thought for sure this person wouldn’t be interested in her little company, but as it turned out the young woman, Katie Codney, grew up in Grass Valley and wanted to return here to be close to family and raise her two daughters. Katie has become a talented asset to their company. These two “foodies” have balanced out each other’s skills and become good friends in the past four years.

A part of the business plan for Emily’s Catering has always been to support Nevada County agriculture by purchasing from our local, organic farmers and ranchers. Starbright Acres, a family owned farm of McCourtney Road, has been able to provide and deliver a variety of produce almost year round. Emily’s also relies on Mountain Bounty Farms for larger events, and Super Tuber for their delicious potatoes and carrots. Building local relationships helped to develop a reliable supply chain. As much as possible, Emily makes all of their offerings from scratch using organic products when available.

These days the phones never stop ringing, and their take out Thanksgiving dinner won accolades from customers. But it wasn’t always that easy. The first couple of years John and Emily set up a retail venture, but it just didn’t pan out. They also cooked and managed the food service at Sierra College for a year. Neither of those projects generated enough income to live and raise their family.

As it’s been said many times, perseverance furthers. John and Emily continued to cook up new ideas to develop their company. During the first year of the pandemic, they were awarded a guaranteed work contract from FEMA to create the Great Plates Program making and delivering hot meals for families and older people who were directly affected by COVID-19.

Emily can someday say, “It was cupcakes that really made my reputation.” She created the Cupcake Club that is organized similar to a subscription farm box. People can choose to pick up a dozen or half dozen cupcakes every three to twelve months. A great way to plan a special event for a busy family.

To complicate the holiday schedule and increase the fun, the Arbaughs also care for their two primary tasters and cooks in training — Sierra and Sage. Their oldest daughter, Sierra, is currently involved in her first theater production called “Scrooge” which is playing at the Nevada Theatre until Dec. 26.

The December Take-out Menu from Emily’s Catering is available on their website. It offers pies, pastries, savory entrees, and frozen take and bake items. Pick up is on Friday Dec. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. at the store. Pre-order is only required for specific items and large quantities. http://www.emilyscateringandcakes.com

Their last “Pop up” event takes place on Dec. 22 and 23 from noon to 6 p.m. when they will be open for in person retail for pre-orders to pick up at the storefront.

Emily’s Catering and Cakes is located on the curve at 421 Colfax Avenue (Highway 174) just before the Memorial Park baseball field. They can also be reached at 530-271-2253.

Caramelized Pears and Walnut Topping

This delicious fruit topping from Emily is the perfect complement to a round of warmed brie or a light blue cheese. A simple holiday appetizer!

Two pears, not overly ripe (bosc works great)

Three tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Two tablespoons brown sugar

Two tablespoons honey

One quarter teaspoon ground cinnamon or cardamom

Pin of salt and fresh ground black pepper

One half cup toasted walnuts, coarsely chopped

Cut pear off of the core and slice into 3/4 –inch lengthwise slices.

In a medium sized bowl, combine all ingredients until pears are well coated. Transfer the pear mixture to a parchment lined baking sheet and roast at 400 degrees until pears are softened, but not mushy, and liquid has thickened and caramelized.

The topping can be transferred to a sealed container and hold up to five days in the refrigerator. To serve, heat the pear mixture on the stove top oven or pop into the microwave for one minute — just enough to warm through.

Place this topping on your favorite brie or gorgonzola cheese and serve with a baguette. Makes about one and a half cups topping.

Patti Bess is a freelance writer and cookbook author from Grass Valley