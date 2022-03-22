Patti Bess: Digging into sustainable farming

The first few miles along Purdon Road in North San Juan are dense forests. It doesn’t seem possible that there could be farms out here, but indeed there are. Honey Circle farm is right off this road on a stretch of land that opens up onto green and lush rolling meadows. An abandoned red house and barn, built in 1880, still stands on the property. It once functioned as the stage coach stop when Purdon was the main road from Nevada to Nevada City.

Ruby Turple leases two acres for Honey Circle Farm. This is her third year in business, and she maintains one employee and eight volunteers. She started many gardens and taught food sustainability throughout the world; including in Italy, Argentina and Africa.

Some people know at an early age exactly what they want to do in life, and Ruby is one of them. Her family moved from Canada to a homestead in Shasta County when she was young. From the beginning, learning to work in the garden and preserve foods in the kitchen was something she loved doing. By fifteen Ruby’s family moved to Nevada County where she attended John Woolman School. Digging right in, she continued her passion by participating in their farm project classes. After graduation from high school, Ruby became a WWOOFer.

What’s WWOOF? It’s an inexpensive way for young people to travel and work all over the world. WWOOF stands for World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms. The organization began in 1971 in the United Kingdom. Today the WWOOFing experience is offered in more than 50 countries.

The movement aims to join organic farmers with volunteer laborers on their farms. The purpose being to train young people in the skills necessary to get down and dirty and learn about a farm but also to increase cultural understanding around the world. Most volunteers live with the family for a certain period of time. It is not a monetary exchange program, but offers the opportunity to gain an understanding of sustainable agriculture whether it’s beekeeping, vegetable gardening, the business side of farming, or caring for animals. Over the years, it has become an excellent training program for young people to discover either a new passion or a lifetime career.

When Ruby returned to Nevada County she apprenticed with several local organic farms. Three years ago she made the big leap and leased land in North San Juan where she has lived for many years. Ruby walks her talk. She is committed to the principles and lifestyle of sustainable farming as the foundation of manifesting changes in our world.

Community Supported Agriculture or CSAs have become Ruby’s primary source of income. Ruby is excited to present both a vegetable and a flower CSA for 2022. Having lived and worked in the county for so many years, her connections have helped to establish a consistent clientele. She delivers a box of produce and/or flowers every week from May 23 until the week of Oct. 17. This system helps her as well as other farmers to have the money ahead of time for seeds and amendments in the spring when it is most needed.

CSA boxes are picked up at the farm on Mondays in North San Juan and delivered on Thursdays to Three Forks restaurant in Nevada City. Every Sunday in May, Honey Circle Farm will also host a plant sale offering vegetable and flower starts. The website is http://www.honeycirclefarm.com . More information or to sign up for the CSA at Ruby@honeycirlefarm.com or by calling 530-949-7027.

Patti Bess is a cookbook author and freelance writer who has written food and travel pieces in more than 20 magazines

Frittata with Spring Greens Frittatas, a sort of unfolded omelet, are a familiar part of Italian cuisine. They tend to be my go-to for foods that travel well or for taking to potlucks. This recipe contains a variety of spring greens. Adding crumbled bacon is a possible addition. You could also add this egg mixture to a quality pie crust from the grocery store. Wallah! A lovely quiche. Frozen pie crusts are much better than in the past. I found a gluten free crust at a local market that was just as good as my mother’s pie crusts — without the Crisco or lard. In summer, baking a frittata on the gas grill is another possibility. If you have three burners, heat the two outer ones to medium or medium high, depending on your grill. Place the frittata on the middle, unheated one, and turn it occasionally to insure even heating. This could work also with two burners. You must be more diligent in watching that it cooks evenly and doesn’t burn. One tablespoon olive oil One half small red onion, finely chopped Two cloves garlic, minced Four cups greens such as chard, kale, escarole, sorrel, washed and chopped fine Five Eggs One eighth teaspoon black pepper One quarter teaspoon nutmeg or mace One half teaspoon crumbled dry basil One half cup cottage cheese One half cup Parmesan cheese Vegetable oil Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Heat olive oil in a wide frying pan over medium high. Add the onion and garlic and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the chopped greens, cover, and steam just until greens have wilted — about 2 minutes. Set aside. Beat eggs with the pepper, nutmeg and basil. Stir in the cheeses and vegetables. Spray a 9-inch deep dish pie pan or rub with a small amount of oil. Pour batter into the prepared dish. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until frittata doesn’t jiggle; and allow it to cool for a ten minutes before cutting. Serve hot or at room temperature. Makes 6 to 8 servings. — Patti Bess

Photo by Patti Bess