Patti Bess: Community Supported Agriculture flourishes in Nevada County

Peaches that drip juice down your chin — green beans that snap with the slightest bend — tomatoes oozing with juice and vibrant flavor. The abundance of summer is just around the corner and our local farmers are readying themselves for the challenge — maybe doing a rain dance or two. Organic farming continues to grow into a major segment of the Nevada County economy.

CSA’s or Community Supported Agriculture make up one marketing tool that small farmers use to distribute their produce. Consumers sign up in the spring and pay for the entire season. This upfront payment helps farmers to buy seed and other inputs needed as well as an immediate income to begin the season. Throughout the summer, consumer-members receive a weekly box of organically grown, sustainably produced food and have the satisfaction of knowing where it came from and how it was grown. The price varies depending on the number of weeks the farm sets up in their plan.

The CSA concept of marketing originated in Japan in the 1960s by a group of women concerned with the use of pesticides, the increase in processed and imported food, and the loss of farmers and farmland in their communities. By the early 1970s, the CSA model that we know today began in several European countries by communities concerned about the industrialization of their food system. The first CSA in the U.S. was created in Massachusetts in 1984. Today there are over 2,500 throughout the country.

Here in Nevada County, Community Supported Agriculture has grown and flourished for the past ten to fifteen years. It has become a cornerstone of income for local farmers in addition to selling at the markets, restaurants, and schools. It has become a reliable resource of healthy food for busy families

But summer is still in the future. These roasted vegetables make a hearty winter entrée. They will fill the air with the redolence of rosemary, garlic and thyme. Slow roasting gives them an entirely different quality and taste. They are roasted in the oven, but a medium-hot grill if set up with indirect heat works well also.

Roasted Herbs and Vegetables

2 carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces

(slice in half lengthwise if fairly thick)

Four small thin-skinned potatoes

One medium size red onion

One green or red pepper, cut into squares

Two medium-size parsnips

One head of garlic

Two to three tablespoons olive oil

Two tablespoons Lemon juice

One teaspoon salt

One half teaspoon fresh ground pepper

Five fresh sprigs of thyme, one tablespoon dried

Three sprigs fresh rosemary, one teaspoon dried

• Pre-heat the oven to 375 or 400 degrees.

• Wash all vegetables. With a vegetable peeler or paring knife, peel the carrots and parsnips. Cut the carrots into 2-inch lengths. Cut the parsnips in half crosswise, separating the tapering root end from the thick upper portion. Cut the upper portion lengthwise into 2-4 pieces (depending on thickness). Trim off any imperfections on the potatoes but do not peel. If using larger potatoes, cut them in half or quarter them. Peel the onion and quarter it, separating the sections. Separate the garlic head into cloves; peel the garlic cloves, but leave them whole.

• Remove the leaves from the fresh herbs if using. Put the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and herbs in a 9×12 inch baking pan or disposable aluminum foil pan. Add all of the vegetables; toss with your hands until they are well coated with the herbs and oil. Adjust to your own liking.

• Place the vegetables in the oven, cover with aluminum foil, and roast for 20-25 minutes. Remove the foil and continue roasting, turning once or twice and tossing the vegetables with olive oil and herbs until tender and are easily pierced with the tines of a fork.

• Remove from the oven and arrange on a serving platter. Serve hot or at room temperature. A sauce of sour cream or plain yogurt, a spoonful or two of a grainy mustard and lemon juice makes a great accompaniment.

Patti Bess is a freelance writer and cookbook author from Grass Valley

LOCAL FARMS & CSA BOXES Honey Circle Farm is located off of Purdon Road in North San Juan. Owner Ruby Turple taught food sustainability in Italy, Argentina and Africa for many years. When it was time to settle down, she bought land in North San Juan and has been farming ever since. Her CSA boxes may include vegetables and/or flowers and can be picked up in town on Thursdays and on the farm every Monday throughout the summer. Contact honeycirclefarm.com or by calling 530-949-7027 The Soil Sisters, Maisie Ganz and Willow Hein, have been growing and selling flowers since 2010. In addition to weddings, they offer fresh, sustainable bouquets in their CSA for twelve weeks in summer, July through September. The cost is based on a sliding scale and pick-up is on Fridays in Nevada City. They can be reached at soilsisters.org or on Facebook and Instagram. At Starbright Acres, Ken and Aleta Barrett, have their own self-serve farm stand just one mile from the fairgrounds at 12575 Polaris Drive. They farm a total of four acres on three different sites. They prefer that their CSA be paid in full at the beginning of the season but are willing to negotiate. Included in your subscription is a $50 donation to the charity of your choice. Their CSA runs for twenty weeks and offers substitutions if called in by the previous Friday as well as different size boxes for smaller families or individuals. Pick-up is on Wednesdays. Payment is accepted through Apple Pay, Peach Pay and Pay Friend. Contact starbrightacres@yahoo.com or call 530-273-2513 Lindsay Farm is small but mighty. Their CSA box includes a little bit of everything: flowers, nuts, herbs, fruits, vegetables and more. For more information or to sign up they can be reached at 530-292-3079 First Rain Farm is located on Rector Road in Nevada City. Tim and Kat Van Wagner have been focusing on no till farming of their land since 2017. This will be the first year to offer a collaborative CSA with the Chapman Family Farm and Bluebird Farm in Nevada City. This will enable First Rain to double the number of boxes they can deliver, create more diversity, and simplify their own farming practices. They can be reached at firstrainfarm.com/csa or 530-802-6899

A CSA offering from Starbright Acres Family Farm.

Provided photo