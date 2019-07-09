Patti Bess: Berries are back

ANOTHER REASON TO PICK YOUR OWN

For several years this column published stories about the benefits of frequenting our local farms and farmers’ markets, but the reason for buying produce locally is not just to support our growing farm community.

More and more information about the quality of food from industrialized agriculture is available. Buying organic produce and meats invests in the future health of our families and our communities.

These are just two recent examples. A French study published last December in JAMA Internal Medicine, a journal from the American Medical Association, found that among nearly 69,000 participants in the study, those with the highest frequency of organic food consumption had 25 percent fewer cancers than individuals who did not eat organic food. And in 2018, data from the Harvard University Chan School of Public Health, Environment and Reproductive Health; one study found a surprising association among participants between the consumption of foods high in pesticide residues and fertility problems.

The Environmental Protection Agency set up “safe” levels of pesticides years ago. They were primarily a yardstick to help the agency’s personnel determine whether farmers were applying pesticides properly. They are in dire need of updating. Today, most scientists agree that if pesticide tolerance levels were set to protect the health of children, who are the most vulnerable, more fruits and vegetables would fail EPA standards. Since researchers are constantly discovering new insights into how pesticides act on living organisms, it’s not realistic to assume concentrations of them are harmless.

Every year the Environmental Working Group publishes a list of the fruits and vegetables containing higher amounts of pesticide residue. It’s called the Dirty Dozen or the Shoppers’ Guide to Organic Foods. At the top of that list for three years running? Strawberries — another good reason to pick your own or buy organic.

That list is available at www.ewg.org

— Patti Bess