No-fuss summer desserts

It’s berry season and that means no-fuss treats are here. Keep your days easy peasy with these simple desserts designed to give summer fruit another reason to shine. Right now at BriarPatch Food Co-op, JSM Organics strawberries, blueberries and raspberries are in their prime and available in open-pint and readycycle packs (a biodegradable alternative to plastic packaging).

Lemon Curd Parfaits

For the Lemon Curd you’ll need:

½ cup fresh lemon juice

Zest of two lemons

¼ tsp kosher salt

¼ lb butter, cut in 8 pieces

1 ¼ cups sugar

4 eggs

Additional ingredients:

Whipped cream

Berries or stone fruit

Add all ingredients to a quart size saucepan, leaving eggs for last so that the sugar doesn’t burn them.

Turn on medium heat and whisk constantly until everything is combined and melted together. Switch to stirring with a wooden spoon. Heat to 170 F or if you don’t have a thermometer, until the mixture is thick enough that when you swipe your finger down the back of the spoon, the curd doesn’t run.

Remove from heat and pour through a sieve into a bowl and let cool until it comes to room temperature.

Cover and let it cool in the refrigerator. It will continue to thicken.

Layer lemon curd, whipped cream and berries or stone fruit in your favorite parfait or berry bowls. You can prepare these several hours in advance.

Strawberry Balsamic and Ricotta

Serves 4-6

1 cup of Bellwether Farms Basket Ricotta to 1 Tbsp sugar, mixed

1-quart strawberries, cut in chunks

Aged balsamic vinegar, we like Calolea (local!)

Spread a thin layer of the ricotta mix on the bottom of your berry bowl. Drizzle a little of the balsamic. Add your strawberries and a nice spoonful of ricotta on top and drizzle with more balsamic. Serve immediately.

Source: BriarPatch Food Co-op

Right now at BriarPatch Food Co-op, JSM Organics strawberries, blueberries and raspberries are in their prime and available in open-pint and readycycle packs (a biodegradable alternative to plastic packaging).

Provided photo

Layer lemon curd, whipped cream and berries or stone fruit in your favorite parfait or berry bowls. You can prepare these several hours in advance.

Provided photo