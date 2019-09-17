New farmer’s market brings Rosh Hashana to life for children in Nevada County

The Rosh Hashana Farmer’s Market will bring the Jewish New Year to life for kids of Nevada County on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Children will receive a custom tote bag before entering the “Farmer’s Market.” As they walk from booth to booth, they’ll collect marketplace finds and explore the holiday’s culinary themes with unique recipes — round artisan Challah, apple mocktails, carrot cake pops and a holiday fruit salad.

“Jewish holidays are rich with symbolism,” said Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz, the director of Chabad of Grass Valley. “This experience brings kids on that sensory journey.”

The Rosh Hashana Farmer’s Market is part of the Jewish Fun Zone, a new monthly club at Chabad of Grass Valley bringing the Jewish holidays to life. This year’s programs include Rosh Hashana Farmer’s Market, Sukkot Art Fest, Exploring Silence, Chanukah Candle Workshop, Tu B’shvat Health Food Bar and more.

Designed for children ages 3-13, the Jewish Fun Zone is open to all families regardless of Jewish affiliation or background.

Visit JewishGV.com/funzone or call 530-404-0020 to register or for more information.