Nevada County Grown Farm Trail set for Saturday, Sunday

Nevada County Grown hosts its second annual Farm Trail Weekend Saturday and Sunday at various farms and ranches throughout western Nevada County.

Farmers and ranchers are opening their gates from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day to offer visitors an opportunity to experience the agricultural life in Nevada County. Participants choose their own path and set their own pace as they explore a variety of locations along the Nevada County Farm Trail.

The Farm Trail offers a chance to meet local farmers, tour scenic farms, make new friends, and gain an appreciation of farm life and local food. Those attending will explore at their own pace with each venue offering something unique and interesting from guided tours, u-pick produce, handmade gifts, and a ideal setting for a family picnic. This is a perfect event for foodies, families and weekend adventurers. Agricultural members of Nevada County Grown have joined together to celebrate the bounty of the county through the Farm Trail.

Cost is $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for children 14 and under. Tickets are available at http://www.NevadaCountyGrown.org on the Nevada County Grown Facebook page, and with a direct link with this story at TheUnion.com. Admission is good for both days of the Farm Trail.

START HUBS: Start at one of these locations to pick up your wristband and grab a map!

BriarPatch Food Co-op – 290 Sierra College Drive Grass Valley

Tres Jolie Lavender Farm – 13956 Sierra View Drive, Grass Valley

FARM TRAIL STOPS: Cosmic Roots Ranch, Wingfield Honey Company (at Cosmic Roots Ranch), Starflower Farm (at Cosmic Roots Ranch), Lucchesi Winery, Starbright Acres Family Farm, A to Z Supply – Bee Keeping, Love Creek Sanctuary & Farm, Grey Pine Winery and Tres Jolie Lavender Farm.

Visit http://www.NevadaCountyGrown.org for more information.