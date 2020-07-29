Nevada City is dining al fresco: Local eateries offering pick up, outside dining options

A quick break, especially if you can get outdoors to eat, can do wonders for your concentration, stress levels and creativity. While restaurants turn to new ways to safely seat their patrons during COVID-19, the benefits of dining outdoors are considerable, from stress reduction to fresh air, to a scenic view of Nevada City life at street level.

Experience a bit of charm along with delectable meals and remember that table space is limited due to mandatory seating requirements and that policies are changing during COVID-19, so it’s always a good idea to check in for current hours and consider reservations or take-out, too.

These restaurants (mostly) combine the great European tradition of street cafes with Gold-Rush scenics:

Bistro 221

221 Broad St

Nevada City

bistro221nevadacity.com

530-265-0221

Open for outdoor dining and take-out. Reservations recommended. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday noon-7:30 p.m. Closed on Sundays.

California Organics

135 Argall Way

Nevada City

californiaorganics.com

530-265-9392

Open for outdoor dining and take-out. Dining area open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Calla Lily Crepes

214 Broad St

Nevada City

callalilycrepes.com

530-470-6045

Open for outdoor dining and take-out. Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Golden Era

309 Broad Street

Nevada City

goldeneralounge.com

530-264-7048

Serving drinks with small plates provided by Antonio’s Catering in the back alley from 4 p.m. -midnight Tuesday-Sunday. Call for reservations at 530-264-7048.

Jernigan’s Tap House & Grill

123 Argall Way

Nevada City

jernigansgrill.com

530-265-6999

Outdoor dining and take-out. Fresh craft beer on tap with food orders. Watch for Sunday evening food truck specials in addition to menu. Open noon-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Open until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closes at 8 p.m. Sunday, closed Mondays.

Lefty’s Grill

101 Broad St

Nevada City

leftysgrill.com

530-265-5838

Open for take-out from 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Thursday-Saturday.

Nevada City Classic Cafe

216 Broad St

Nevada City

ncclassiccafe.com

530-265-9440

Open for outdoor dining and take-out. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday (closed Wednesday).

Northridge Restaurant of Nevada City

773 Nevada St

Nevada City

northridgerestaurant.com

530-478-0470

Check for availability, open for take-out, Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.. Open 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

One 11 Kitchen & Bar

300 Commercial St

Nevada City

111kitchen.com

530-470-6099

Open for outdoor seating and take-out, 5-9 p.m. daily, closed Wednesdays.

Sushi In The Raw

315 Spring St

Nevada City

530-478-9503

Open for outdoor dining by reservation from 5:30-9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

The Willo

16898 State Hwy 49

Nevada City

thewillo.com

530-265-9902

Open for outdoor dining from 5-9 p.m. daily.

Three Forks Bakery & Brewing

211 Commercial St

Nevada City

threeforksnc.com

530-470-8333

Open for outdoor dining and take-out from 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Monday. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Offering curbside order pick-up (take-out orders encouraged).

Social Distancing Mandate Spells LOCAL

Living locally means reinvesting in the place that we call home. Keeping it local has new meaning during COVID-19 — including safer practices for all.

Watch for changes and be aware that there are many local businesses offering services who would love to see you, providing safe practices are in place.

This is an unprecedented time, one that asks us to be mindful of ourselves, our family and our communities. Please wear masks and wash your hands to help keep Nevada County open.