Nevada City is dining al fresco: Local eateries offering pick up, outside dining options
A quick break, especially if you can get outdoors to eat, can do wonders for your concentration, stress levels and creativity. While restaurants turn to new ways to safely seat their patrons during COVID-19, the benefits of dining outdoors are considerable, from stress reduction to fresh air, to a scenic view of Nevada City life at street level.
Experience a bit of charm along with delectable meals and remember that table space is limited due to mandatory seating requirements and that policies are changing during COVID-19, so it’s always a good idea to check in for current hours and consider reservations or take-out, too.
These restaurants (mostly) combine the great European tradition of street cafes with Gold-Rush scenics:
Bistro 221
221 Broad St
Nevada City
bistro221nevadacity.com
530-265-0221
Open for outdoor dining and take-out. Reservations recommended. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday noon-7:30 p.m. Closed on Sundays.
California Organics
135 Argall Way
Nevada City
californiaorganics.com
530-265-9392
Open for outdoor dining and take-out. Dining area open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday and closed on Sunday.
Calla Lily Crepes
214 Broad St
Nevada City
callalilycrepes.com
530-470-6045
Open for outdoor dining and take-out. Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Golden Era
309 Broad Street
Nevada City
goldeneralounge.com
530-264-7048
Serving drinks with small plates provided by Antonio’s Catering in the back alley from 4 p.m. -midnight Tuesday-Sunday. Call for reservations at 530-264-7048.
Jernigan’s Tap House & Grill
123 Argall Way
Nevada City
jernigansgrill.com
530-265-6999
Outdoor dining and take-out. Fresh craft beer on tap with food orders. Watch for Sunday evening food truck specials in addition to menu. Open noon-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Open until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closes at 8 p.m. Sunday, closed Mondays.
Lefty’s Grill
101 Broad St
Nevada City
leftysgrill.com
530-265-5838
Open for take-out from 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Thursday-Saturday.
Nevada City Classic Cafe
216 Broad St
Nevada City
ncclassiccafe.com
530-265-9440
Open for outdoor dining and take-out. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday (closed Wednesday).
Northridge Restaurant of Nevada City
773 Nevada St
Nevada City
northridgerestaurant.com
530-478-0470
Check for availability, open for take-out, Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.. Open 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
One 11 Kitchen & Bar
300 Commercial St
Nevada City
111kitchen.com
530-470-6099
Open for outdoor seating and take-out, 5-9 p.m. daily, closed Wednesdays.
Sushi In The Raw
315 Spring St
Nevada City
530-478-9503
Open for outdoor dining by reservation from 5:30-9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
The Willo
16898 State Hwy 49
Nevada City
thewillo.com
530-265-9902
Open for outdoor dining from 5-9 p.m. daily.
Three Forks Bakery & Brewing
211 Commercial St
Nevada City
threeforksnc.com
530-470-8333
Open for outdoor dining and take-out from 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Monday. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Offering curbside order pick-up (take-out orders encouraged).
Social Distancing Mandate Spells LOCAL
Living locally means reinvesting in the place that we call home. Keeping it local has new meaning during COVID-19 — including safer practices for all.
Watch for changes and be aware that there are many local businesses offering services who would love to see you, providing safe practices are in place.
This is an unprecedented time, one that asks us to be mindful of ourselves, our family and our communities. Please wear masks and wash your hands to help keep Nevada County open.
