Nevada City Farmers Market accepting vendor applications

The Nevada City Farmers Market is now accepting vendor applications for the upcoming 2020 season. The market runs Saturdays June 6 through Nov. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market’s mission is to enhance the quality of life and economic resilience of the community by providing access to high quality, locally grown products. To support regional, sustainable producers through direct access to consumers. To create a community meeting place and to foster consumer education.

The Nevada City Farmers Market has served as a business incubator for many local businesses and provides a major income source for farmers and ranchers in Nevada County.

The market is looking for local artisans and makers, farmers and ranchers, nonprofits, and food and beverage providers to help fill out our summer market. If you are interested, please visit ​http://www.ncfarmersmarket.org/apply/​ or email ​manager@ncfarmersmarket.org​ for more information. Applications close March 31.