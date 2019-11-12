Mountain Mandarin Festival hosts cooking contest Sunday in Auburn

AUBURN — When mandarin season hits the California Sierra Foothills, the healthy treats can be found in everything from salads to savory sauces to side dishes. The Mountain Mandarin Festival’s “Make It With Mandarins” cooking contest is one of the event’s favorite activities. The annual contest is held on Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Gold Country Fairgrounds, 1273 High St., Auburn.

Anyone can enter their dish featuring mandarin oranges in the contest, along with a typewritten original recipe. Pre-entry by noon Saturday, Nov. 23 is required. Prepared dishes are judged on Sunday, Nov. 24. Prizes are valued at up to $2300 with a set of Kitchen Craft cookware going to the Best Overall winner.

Categories include Mandarin Sauce, Dressing or Preserves, Mandarin Salad, Mandarin Side Dish, Mandarin Appetizer, Mandarin BBQ, Mandarin Breakfast, and Mandarin Cookie. Judging is based on creative use of mandarins, flavor and presentation.

For complete contest instructions, details, and entry form visit http://www.MandarinFestival.com and click on the orange Contests box. Admission is $6-10.

More info at http://www.MandarinFestival.com.