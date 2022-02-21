Mountain Bounty Farm honored as Legacy Farm of the Year

Mountain Bounty Farm is being honored as 2022 “Legacy Farm of the Year,” an annual recognition by the California Small Farm Conference and Community Alliance with Family Farmers. Chosen from nominations from across the state, each year this award recognizes one experienced farm or ranch with their eye on the future, working to pass down wisdom to the next generation, and assuring their good example and agricultural legacy lives on.

Few farms have had such a lasting impact on the Sierra. Since 1997, Mountain Bounty, the oldest and largest CSA farm in the region, has provided a huge variety of organic produce to families from Grass Valley to Lake Tahoe to Reno, Nevada. Founded by John Tecklin, Mountain Bounty has been a training ground for many new and aspiring farmers and has more recently become a collaborative effort, with management passed on to a team of employees, Maia Lipkin, Jake Benedict, Cory Jones and Grace Debbeler.

In October 2020, the Bear Yuba Land Trust, Sierra Harvest, BriarPatch Food Co-op and Tahoe Food Hub bought the land through a partnership called Forever Farm. Together, they’re safeguarding affordable access to the farmland by providing a long-term lease to Mountain Bounty so that it continues to produce local, organic food in an ecologically responsible way for generations to come.

“To make it as a small farm and to affect real, lasting change in our food system,” says Evan Wiig, CAFF’s Director of Membership & Communications, “it requires unwavering determination, hard work, ingenuity, and a deeply rooted sense of purpose with a view extending a thousand growing seasons. This year’s honorees exemplify these qualities bountifully.”

Other awards include New Farmer of the Year, Food Business of the Year, and more, all of which are listed at http://www.caff.org/farmchampions2022