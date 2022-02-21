Mountain Bounty Farm honored as Legacy Farm of the Year
Mountain Bounty Farm is being honored as 2022 “Legacy Farm of the Year,” an annual recognition by the California Small Farm Conference and Community Alliance with Family Farmers. Chosen from nominations from across the state, each year this award recognizes one experienced farm or ranch with their eye on the future, working to pass down wisdom to the next generation, and assuring their good example and agricultural legacy lives on.
Few farms have had such a lasting impact on the Sierra. Since 1997, Mountain Bounty, the oldest and largest CSA farm in the region, has provided a huge variety of organic produce to families from Grass Valley to Lake Tahoe to Reno, Nevada. Founded by John Tecklin, Mountain Bounty has been a training ground for many new and aspiring farmers and has more recently become a collaborative effort, with management passed on to a team of employees, Maia Lipkin, Jake Benedict, Cory Jones and Grace Debbeler.
In October 2020, the Bear Yuba Land Trust, Sierra Harvest, BriarPatch Food Co-op and Tahoe Food Hub bought the land through a partnership called Forever Farm. Together, they’re safeguarding affordable access to the farmland by providing a long-term lease to Mountain Bounty so that it continues to produce local, organic food in an ecologically responsible way for generations to come.
“To make it as a small farm and to affect real, lasting change in our food system,” says Evan Wiig, CAFF’s Director of Membership & Communications, “it requires unwavering determination, hard work, ingenuity, and a deeply rooted sense of purpose with a view extending a thousand growing seasons. This year’s honorees exemplify these qualities bountifully.”
Other awards include New Farmer of the Year, Food Business of the Year, and more, all of which are listed at http://www.caff.org/farmchampions2022
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User