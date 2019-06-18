Monte Downing takes top honors at Rough and Ready Secession Days Chili Cook-off

Facing off against seven other Master Chili Chefs from around the region, Monte Downing of Grass Valley emerged victorious at the annual Rough and Ready Secession Days Chili Cook-off with his Mondog’s Fire Roasted Red Chili.

The competition, held June 2, attracted hundreds of chili aficionados eager to sample the various chilis.

Downing, who had previously won the first place award five years earlier, had also secured second place finishes in three of the past six years. In addition to his first place prize of $500, awarded by a team of five local judges, Downing also won the People’s Choice Award of $250, based on the ballots of the visiting chili fans.

Larry Balsley of Reno placed second and was presented with a $250 check for his Jack Daniel’s #1 Chili.

Also participating in the competition were Chelsea Wright and The Rough and Ready Fire Department’s Firehouse Chili; Gary Miller, James Jones and the Marine Corps League Gold Country Detachment #885; Larry and Sylvia Smith’s Fire in the Hole Chili; Brenda Downing’s Who Let the Hogs Out Chili Verde; Chris and Rick Kahils’s Firey Old Fart’s Chili; and Betty Libby’s Jack Daniels #2.

Prizes awarded were sponsored by Dr. Erick Muhelenbein and the Penn Valley Animal Hospital.