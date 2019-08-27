MEET YOUR FARMER: A Q&A with Early Bird Farm

Early Bird Farm is owned and operated by Drew Speroni, with help from his wife Sabrina and his kids Isaiah, Mia and Graciela.

The primary focus of the farm is milling fresh, heirloom and heritage grains into delicious whole grain flours. The 1-acre Early Bird Farm is now in its fifth year of business.

Just a few minutes outside of Nevada City off of Newtown Road, Early Bird produces its own signature pancake mix and also grows a variety of veggies in a backyard homestead. While the whole grain flours are the main event, the Speronis also prioritize giving back to the community by growing vegetables whose primary destination is the InterFaith Food Ministry.

Main crops?

Early Bird grows a variety of staple vegetables each year such as kale, collards, tomatoes, lettuce, purple Sicilian cauliflower, heritage corn varieties for milling, as well as demonstration heritage wheat crops.

Farming philosophy?

Slow down and perceive the flow of the solar river, so you can adjust your knowledge accordingly. Love your neighbors well and bless them with your food and your time.

Where to Find your food?

Flours and pancake mix, cornbread mix, white corn Polenta available at Briar Patch Food Co-op and SPD. Breads made with our flours available at Flour Garden Bakery, Briar Patch Food Co-op Bakery, and Three Forks Bakery, as well as Fox and Lion Bakery in San Francisco. Many restaurants throughout the Sacramento Valley use our white corn polenta.

Favorite thing about farming?

Harvesting and building community.

Least favorite thing about farming?

Bookkeeping!

Favorite food that you grow?

Purple Sicilian Cauliflower — drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper and BBQ.

What inspires you about Sierra Harvest?

Sierra Harvest has always been a community of people I can rely upon to help meet our needs whether it be need for connection with other farmers, knowledge about crops, or inspiration to build me up when I need to remember “why” we farm.

Why do you farm?

I farm because I have a deep love and draw toward understanding the art and science of agriculture. I seek to know more about the soil food web and our connection to it; I believe the mystery of how soil, water and sunlight keeps us alive and thriving can also demonstrate to us how we can live in harmony with the planet and with each other. I think there are discoveries still to be made in the soil which will reveal solutions to real challenges humanity longs to discover. I also love to eat fresh grown food!

Amanda Thibodeau was the director of the Farm to School program for six years and now writes for Sierra Harvest.