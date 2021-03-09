Make your own mozzarella with BriarPatch class

BriarPatch Food Co-op invites food enthusiasts to a culinary class to make mozzarella cheese in 30 minutes from inside their own home kitchens on March 23.

The virtual class, “Curd Your Enthusiasm” with Hether Frayer takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 via the Zoom platform.

Upon completion of the class, participants will understand the fundamentals of making delicious mozzarella cheese and even have some in hand for making favorite recipes like caprese salad, pasta dishes, pizza and more.

“I’m a long-time cheese lover. I particularly like the stretching of the mozzarella. I hope they have a blast,” said Frayer, who is passionate about nutritious, delicious and local foods.

Frayer who lives in Kalamazoo, MI, started making mozzarella and yogurt seven years ago as a way to use the fresh raw milk from her herdshare. She tried making other kinds of cheese but was frustrated with the complexities. Mozzarella is a great cheese for beginners, she says.

“I once tried making Monterey Jack and it took six hours and involved very calculated detailed steps that drove me crazy. I don’t have the patience. What I love about this recipe for mozzarella is that it only takes 30 minutes and it’s very forgiving,” she said.

Frayer loves knowing her local farmers and supporting food cooperatives. She is the cooking class coordinator at PFC Natural Grocery and Deli in Kalamazoo, MI and has been teaching cooking and nutrition education classes for a decade through her project, Fresh Food is Fun. She is known for her colorful costumes, smoothie making with a bike powered blender and fun classes like “Salsa On a Lunch Break” and “Ramen in a Jar.”

“We can learn to love good foods. It’s just a matter of practice,” she said. Frayer walks the walk at home, too. Her go to starter meal of the day is over easy eggs on a bed of greens. She really likes pickling practically every vegetable she has on hand – from green beans to onions, carrots, beets and asparagus. She regularly candies nuts and seeds for her salad and splashes with a cider or balsamic vinaigrette. She keeps her diet interesting with ethnic dishes with a healthy twist like a Greek Spanakopita made with kale instead of spinach.

This is Frayer’s second class for BriarPatch. In December, she helped coordinate the Tamale-making class with Chef Maria Teresa.

Hether is a first generation Iraqi Chaldean-American. Her family originates from a small farming village about eight miles northeast of Mosul called Tel Keppe. Her dad was born in Baghdad, and like many other Chaldean families, his family immigrated to Detroit in the 1950s. Family and food are at the center of Chaldean culture.

The BriarPatch class is part of an ongoing series of cooking and beverage classes designed to build a stronger, more connected co-op community in 2021. Co-op owners will receive $5 credit toward the purchase of class ingredients. An ingredient shopping list and recipes will be sent out one week before the class.

