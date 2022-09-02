It’s all about the watershed: Briarpatch Food Co-op celebrates producers during Love Local Month

September is Love Local Month at BriarPatch Food Co-op and throughout the month, the Co-op is highlighting local farmers and producers from the watershed.

Supporting organic local and regional farms and producers is at the heart of everything BriarPatch does. As a community-owned and supported cooperative, BriarPatch understands the importance of direct farmer relationships to build a resilient food system.

All month long, shoppers can look for the “L” to find dozens of local products from farm grown veggies to beer and wine, honey and sauerkraut – many items will be up to 20% off. There will also be two Love Local Giveaways in the store, beginning Sept. 6. Stories about local producers will be featured on the Co-op’s website and social media pages.

“We’ve been at BriarPatch for a few years now and one thing that really aligns with what we do and what BriarPatch does is they want the freshest, the most local, the most interesting, not necessarily what’s available everywhere, and that’s the kind of product that we make. So, it’s exciting for us to be able to work with a business that aligns with us in that way,” said Teresa Psuty of Crooked Lane Brewing in Auburn.

Redefining local

With a second store slated to open this winter, BriarPatch recently redefined what local means, expanding from the original 20-mile radius around the flagship store in Grass Valley, to now include the entire Sacramento watershed.

“As BriarPatch expands to its new location within our watershed, we’re hopeful that this will provide more fertile ground within the area for new farms to sprout up and existing farms to root down deeper, providing more food for our community,” said Jeremy Mineau of Super Tuber Farm, in Chicago Park.

The Sacramento Watershed flows through 18 counties, providing water for two million acres of irrigated farmland that feeds and sustains more than two million people.

A watershed is a complex system of interconnectedness: What happens upstream affects downstream. A watershed’s boundaries are not manufactured, but determined by nature, and give BriarPatch room to grow in the future. This allows increased opportunities for shoppers and employees to think about the environment and their contributions, relationship and responsibility to it.

