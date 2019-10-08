‘Grills & Grilles’ set for Saturday: The Rib Doctors answer questions, share barbecue recipe

HOW: Admission is free. To enter barbeque, car show or disc golf tournament go to: www.uwnc.org or call 530-274-8111

United Way of Nevada County will be holding its 12th annual BBQ fundraiser, “Grills & Grilles” on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Western Gateway Park. United Way is bringing back their big fundraising event with its original hometown charm. The Backyard BBQ features local BBQ teams competing for bragging rights and prizes for People’s Choice and Critic’s Choice. The public will taste delicious samples and vote for the best. The team with the most spirit will also be awarded a trophy.

There will be fun for the entire family, beginning at 9 a.m. with the 5th annual Derek Sorensen Memorial Disc Golf Tournament. The Car & Motorcycle Show, where people from all over will showcase their beautiful cars, motorcycles, and bikes of every year, make, and model begins at 11 a.m., with Backyard BBQ samples ready at noon. There will be live music, vendors, wine and beer, raffles and a children’s area throughout the day. Enjoy great food in beautiful Western Gateway Park, which is known for its dog park, playground, bocce balls courts, and many other amenities, all of which will be open during the event. Grease, Grit and Grime will be performing. Admission is free.

Some past Backyard BBQ winners, like The Rib Doctors, headed up by Team Captain, Kristian Hockinson, will be defending their title at this fun and spirited event. Kristian Hockinson, of The Rib Doctors answered a few questions and shared a recipe for Rib Doctor’s Pulled Pork below.

What is your preferred method of grilling/special type of grill?

In competitions I use a BBQ/Grill I made out of a 55 gallon steel drum. I found that I needed more grill space and control of the heat so I fabricated my own BBQ that can hold two cases of ribs.

What is your favorite item to barbecue, and why?

My favorite meat to grill is pork baby back ribs. Ribs are a fun finger food that works well for these competitions because one rack can be cut up into thirteen tasters. With the volume of people that come to this event I always run out of ribs.

What made you decide to compete in the United Way event/how many years have you competed in the BBQ Contest?

My friends and I were having one of our many summer cookouts when we discussed entering this competition four years ago. We decided we could be competitive and it would be fun, so we organized the team. United Way of Nevada County is an organization that supports needs in our community, and we support them.

Do you have a recipe you would like to share with the public?

I will not share my winning recipe for ribs, however; I will share the following:

Rib Doctor’s Pulled Pork

I start with the brine; this is where the flavor comes from.

Brine:

1 qt. apple cider plus ¼ cup of rub (below)

Rub:

5 Tbl sugar

5 Tbl brown sugar

2 Tbl salt

1 Tbl black pepper

1 Tbl onion powder

1 Tbl garlic powder

1 tsp white pepper

1 5-7 Lb. Pork Shoulder (bone-in)

Combine rub ingredients, measure ¼ cup for brine, set aside remainder. In a large plastic container, combine the brine ingredients and stir until the salt and sugar crystals have completely dissolved. Be sure the pork is almost fully immersed in the brine (add water to cover). Cover and refrigerate for no more than 12 hours. Reserve brine liquid.

Apply the rub liberally to the pork, massaging it in. Put the pork directly on your grill grate, fat-side up, and cook for 3.5 hours @ 225 degrees, mopping or spraying with your reserved brine every hour after the first hour.

Transfer your roast to a large disposable aluminum foil pan and pour about 1 cup of the reserved brine liquid in the bottom of the pan. Increase your grill temperature to 250 degrees F, tent loosely with foil and cook for 4 additional hours, or until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat (but not touching bone) registers 195 to 200 degrees.

Remove roast, let rest for at least 20 minutes. Pour the juices from the bottom of the pan into a liquid measuring cup and separate any fat that rises to the top. Now it’s time to pull the pork into lovely shreds. You can use your hands, or whatever method you like Season the pulled pork with additional rub (if desired) and moisten with the reserved pork juice. Serve on buns with BBQ sauce, if you like!

For more information on entering a BBQ team, visit http://www.uwnc.org or call 274-8111.