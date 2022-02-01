Get your Game Day on with BriarPatch’s fresh take on a beloved classic

Looking for food ideas for the Big Game?

Sure, it’s not until Feb. 13, but it’s never too early to get your food game dialed in. The players have been honing their game for a while, why not get in a few practice rounds? With a few weeks lead time, you can explore even more options for delicious dips, spreads, sammies and never-seen-before creative snack mixes.

Be sure to make bites you can eat with one hand, so you can hold your drink in the other. If you are strapped for time, divide offerings between homemade and take-out … like ordering pizza and making the other goodies. Whatever your game plan is, be sure to offer a dip, or two. Dips are great since you can take them in a lot of different directions.

Queso dip is great for chips or pita bread, baked potato wedges or eggplant fries … even pretzel bites. Layered dips, like the classic seven-layer dip with south of the border-inspired ingredients are also great since the same dip gives you so many different flavor experiences. Have you tried California BLT dip with bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese and a yogurt-ranch-mayo-cream cheese topping that pulls it all together?

We are loving this take on the old classic French Onion Dip. Sure, you could use a packet of soup mix, but when this dip is so easy to make from scratch and so much more delicious, why not give it a go?

French Onion Dip

10-12 servings

1 cup sour cream or Greek yogurt

1 cup cream cheese or neufchatel, softened

½ cup mayonnaise

1 recipe caramelized onions (see below)

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp fresh-squeezed lemon juice

In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat together the first three ingredients until well-combined. Add caramelized onions, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice. Mix until just incorporated.

Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl and stir a few times to make sure everything is evenly distributed.

Refrigerate in an airtight container for at least two hours, up to one week. Serve chilled with potato chips or veggie crudités.

Caramelized Onions

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 medium yellow onions, halved and sliced

½ tsp sea salt

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onions and sauté for 5 minutes or until starting to soften.

Add salt, reduce heat to medium low and cook for 50-80 minutes, stirring every few minutes, or until onions are very soft, golden brown and caramelized. Timing will depend on your type of pan, size of onions and heat of your stove.

If onions start to stick to the bottom of pan, reduce heat to low. To speed things up after 50 minutes, turn the heat higher for more caramelization. Stir continuously to prevent burning.

Garnish with green onions, chives, or parsley for a hint of green.

Paula O’Brien is the editor of BriarPatch Co-op’s newsletter, The Vine