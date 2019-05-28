Foodie tour in downtown Nevada City

Nutritionist and foodie Teri Patterson will host a tasty slice of Nevada City’s gourmet scene.

Submitted photo

Teri Patterson leads a tour of Nevada City’s bustling foodie scene through Outlandish Experiences, offering a chance to meet culinary purveyors as they share their passion for their high-quality foods.

Patterson is a certified nutritionist, a 19-year resident in Nevada County and has recently started guiding local culinary tours.

“I believe in freedom from counting calories, I believe in eating whole food that your Great Grandma would recognize and I believe each of us need to find our own ‘diet,’” Patterson said in a news release. “I also believe that nutrition can be fun.”

Attendees will taste a wide variety of offerings such as bitters, herbs and adaptogens, jun, chocolates, cheese and more. Your guide will highlight the nutritional benefits of the food samples and answer your dietary questions. Patterson will share tips on diet and nutrition, including food sensitivities, and tricks for shopping at grocery stores and farmers markets, questions to ask restaurant servers, and maybe a surprise or two.

The tour also includes some of her favorite recipes and discounts at select local purveyors.

According to the release, the walking tour will be 3-4:30 p.m. June 8 in downtown Nevada City. Cost is $25 per person. Visit http://bit.ly/304FSRG for tickets and information.

Outlandish Experiences offers season-themed experiences. Learn more at OutlandishExperiences.com.