Fifth annual Farm Day gives students up-close experience with agriculture

For the fifth-straight year, hundreds of second- and third-grade students will get a hands-on learning experience through Nevada County Ag in the Classroom’s Farm Day event.

“Farm Day isn’t just about animals, fruits and vegetables,” the event’s website states. “It’s about how important water is to all facets of agriculture. How trees become lumber and paper products, spinning fibers from animal’s wool makes clothes, and how bats help farmers with their crops. It’s about the importance of insects and pollination, saving seeds, worms and soil and so much more!”

According to the Nevada County Resource Conservation District, nearly 700 students attended the day-long session learning about various aspects of agriculture.

“Nevada County Ag in the Classroom is a local partnership organization that seeks to provide quality agriculture-related educational resources and programs to increase awareness and understanding of the importance of agriculture in our lives, to affirm where our food comes from, and to encourage continued open space in our community.”

That partnership includes the Nevada County Resource Conservation District, the Nevada County Farm Bureau, the Placer Nevada Cattlewomen, the Nevada County Agricultural Commissioner, the California Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom, the Sierra Foothills Research and Extension Center, and Sierra Harvest.

FIVE YEARS RUNNING

Farm Day was nothing more than a seed of an idea former Agricultural Commissioner Chris Flores planted in the local farm resource community when it got its start five years ago.

“Many people have wanted to do this for years,” Flores said when the program was launched. “Teachers can incorporate an event like this into their different subjects and it’s a low cost field trip for schools. Local food, agriculture and the environment are important in this community.

“We want this very curious age group to learn about all different aspects of agriculture, environmental resources, nature, etc. and how it all interacts together.”

The event proved to be a hit from the get-go, with teachers and principals signing their students up to participate when it was launched. Janet Blake was executive director of the Resource Conservation District and lead organizer of the Ag in the Classroom and Farm Day program.

“Every aspect of our lives is touched by agriculture,” Blake said at the time. “There’s a need, a hunger, a thirst and a desire to know about Ag. Everyone wants to be there and participate. It’s amazing. It’s absolutely the most wonderful thing.”

This year’s event is set for Sept. 18 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, which will host the 33rd annual Draft Horse Classic & Harvest Fair Sept. 19-22.

For more information visit, http://www.ncrcd.org.