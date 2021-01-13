Farm to glass: BriarPatch Food Co-op to host virtual seasonal liqueur-making class

KNOW & GO WHAT: Let’s Be Cordial Now! Learn the Art of Seasonal Liqueur Making with Sarah Cain WHO: BriarPatch Food Co-op WHEN: Jan. 19, 6 p.m. COST: $25 REGISTER: https://www.briarpatch.coop/letsbecordialnow/

Join BriarPatch and instructor Sarah Cain for a fun, interactive, hands-on, make-n-take-style virtual class with a liberal dose of beverage lore thrown in.

Using the freshest, seasonal ingredients, Sarah will teach online students three different liqueur making techniques - Meyer Limoncello (Meyer Lemon with a vodka base), Blood Orange and Spiced Honey Walnut liqueur. Participants will also learn about liqueur aftercare and equipment.

“Making liqueurs brings together into one place many things I love – local and seasonal produce, history, crafting, and recipe creation also known as trial and error,” said Cain.

Sarah Cain (Muddle Me This With Sarah) has been making and teaching liqueur-making classes for more than 20 years, With a background making liqueurs professionally for restaurants, Cain has won multiple ribbons for her creations. A former organic farmer and sommelier, Cain lives in Vallejo where she maintains a small urban garden and raises backyard chickens.

Liqueurs are a great way to preserve seasonal produce and add an individual signature style to a cocktail. Liqueurs make great gifts and are an excellent excuse to use those beautiful glass decanters and liqueur glasses!

A link to the online class plus an ingredient and materials list will be shared with participants upon registration. Co-op Owners will receive a $5 credit on their account for purchasing class materials.

About Sarah

Though she spent most of her childhood in the Bay Area, Sarah spent many summers in Grass Valley where her father had moved in 1973 and attended Hennessey School for her third grade year. She says her passion for Do-It-Yourself started by necessity growing up a “hippie kid with very little money.”

From the moment of her first real job, peeling apples for a local bakery, she was hooked by the excitement and creativity she found in the restaurant business. She immersed herself in that world for the next 25 years – from the Bay Area to Philadelphia and back again – eventually becoming a sommelier and beverage manager, then wine class teacher and award winning liqueur maker. Her coffee liqueur, “Caffeine in the Caribbean” won First Place, Judges Favorite and Best in Show at the Alameda County Fair.

“I started making liqueurs to enhance our bar offerings, and align them more closely with our farm to table menu. Teaching liqueur making began when my group of friends started a monthly rotating craft teach-in. It was so fun, and I realized that no one else seemed to be doing it,” she said.

For nearly a decade she wore the hat of organic farmer, growing specialty vegetables for restaurants. Later she worked with nonprofits supporting farms, Fair Food Philadelphia and the California Institute for Rural Studies.

In her spare time, she enjoys volunteering and taking care of her small backyard garden and five chickens.

Source: Briar Patch Co-op