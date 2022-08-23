Dress-it-up or keep it casual: Chicken salad is the go-to meal for busy working people who don’t want to cook

Chicken salad is your best friend on hot summer nights when you don’t want to turn the oven on or don’t have time because, well, you’ve got that book and glass of wine to attend to. Grab a rotisserie chicken to make it even easier to create endless possibilities for lunches or dinner (or breakfast, why not?). They can be super simple and satisfying or get a little fancier and doll it up with your favorite flavors and textures for a tasty treat.

The rotisserie chicken found in the Deli at BriarPatch Food Co-op is made from Mary’s Free-Range Chicken. The birds are cooled with a state-of-the-art “Air Chill” system that saves 30,000 gallons of water every day and keeps in the real chicken flavor and juices, meaning a better tasting chicken for your favorite recipes.

Don’t forget to freeze the chicken carcass to make stock later!

Basic but Beautiful Chicken Salad

1 rotisserie chicken, meat cubed or shredded, your choice (about 3 cups), skin discarded

½ medium red onion, diced

1 celery stick, diced

½ cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp and 1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Splash or two of your favorite hot sauce

Fresh ground pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients together. Taste and add more of whatever you like – a little at a time. This is a very forgiving recipe.

Twists on the Traditional

Feel free to stop there and serve atop your favorite sandwich bread – or add some additions to the recipe itself and the vehicles you might serve it in for extra OMG.

Recipe Add-ins

Spicy – ½ jalapeño or Serrano, seeded and diced fine

Mediterranean – ¼ cup chopped olives and ¼ cup chopped roasted peppers

Herbs – ¼ cup fresh herbs, any combination of basil, rosemary, thyme, parsley or sage

Serving Ideas

In the hollow of an avocado

Lavash, pita or your favorite wrap, with chopped tomatoes scallions, zaatar and tahini

In a scooped out summer tomato with chives

In a lettuce wrap with thinly sliced radishes (and bacon!)

Source: BriarPatch Food Co-op

Submitted by BriarPatch Food Co-op