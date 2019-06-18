Dairy Benefits are ‘udderly’ mazing

Did you know June is National Dairy Month? Milk, cheese and yogurt provide our bodies with essential nutrients including calcium, vitamin D, protein and potassium. These nutrients are:

• Linked to improved bone health and a reduced risk of osteoporosis

• Vital for bone health of children and adolescents, when bone mass is being built

• Associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and with lower blood pressure in adults

The average person needs three servings of dairy every day to maximize these health benefits. One serving of dairy is equal to 1 cup of milk or yogurt, or 1½ oz. of natural cheese. Some ways to boost dairy consumption are to include low-fat or fat-free milk at meals or snacks, use yogurt and/or milk in your smoothies, or try cottage cheese topped with fruit as a healthy snack.

Lactose intolerant? Yogurt and hard cheeses are generally easier to digest due to having less lactose. You can also try lactose-free milk or calcium-fortified soymilk.

Celebrate National Dairy Month and remember all the benefits this food group has to offer. Your bones will thank you for it. To learn more about the dairy group, visit http://www.choosemyplate.gov/dairy.

Children and adults participating in the Let’s Eat Healthy! Program learn about dairy and the other MyPlate food groups through classroom lessons and activities, and parent workshops. For more nutrition or program information, please call 530-889-7350 or visit our website at https://ucanr.edu/sites/letseathealthy/.

Source: University of California Cooperative Extension Placer and Nevada counties