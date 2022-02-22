Comfort food at its finest: Tuscan Ribollita is sure to please

Easy, delicious and comforting, ribollita is a typical Tuscan soup that gets its name from traditionally reboiling leftover bean and vegetable soup the next day and adding bread. Everything comes together in one pot, and you should have most of the ingredients on hand.

Ribollita

2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

1 large onion, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Pinch red pepper flakes, more to taste

Kosher salt and freshly-ground pepper

1 Tbsp tomato paste

1 bunch Tuscan (aka lacinato or dino) kale, stems/tough center ribs removed, leaves chopped

Half of one 28-oz can whole peeled tomatoes

4 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken stock, or water

4 sprigs fresh thyme

½ tsp dried oregano

1 Parmesan rind

1 bay leaf

1 (15 ½ oz) can cannellini beans, rinsed/drained

2 cups cubed or hand-torn day-old or stale bread

2 Tbsp grated Parmesan

Warm the oil in a large wide pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, carrot, celery, garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring occasionally, 7-8 minutes until partially softened. Season with salt and pepper. Add tomato paste and cook/stir 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Stir in kale and cook/stir 3-4 minutes, until it starts to wilt. Add tomatoes, stock, thyme, oregano, Parmesan rind and bay leaf and bring to a simmer. Break up the tomatoes with a wooden spoon.

Pour about ¼ of the beans into a small bowl with a few Tbsp of cooking liquid and mash together with a fork to form a paste. Pour the paste and remaining whole beans into soup; stir to combine. Simmer soup with lid slightly ajar for about 25 minutes, until vegetables are softened but still al dente. Add bread and simmer, partially covered, another 5-7 minutes until bread starts to dissolve into soup and thickens it further.

Before serving, remove thyme sprigs, Parmesan rind and bay leaf. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon ribollita into bowls and top with Parmesan and a drizzle of oil.

Paula O’Brien is the editor of The Vine for BriarPatch Food Co-op