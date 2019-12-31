Citrus preservation class coming to Nevada County

A citrus preservation class will be offered to the community in Nevada County on Thursday, Jan. 23 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Grass Valley Veterans Building, 255 South Auburn in Grass Valley.

Join UC Master Food Preservers as they step through canning, dehydrating and freezing as methods of preserving citrus to use throughout the year in your family’s meals. Learn how to make citrus-based marmalade and jelly, and how to can citrus sections. See how you can use almost all parts of citrus by making candied citrus peel, preserved peels, citrus salt, powdered citrus peel and edible potpourri. Get tips and tricks to make your frozen citrus maintain top quality in the freezer. Throughout the class you’ll receive suggestions on how to incorporate preserved citrus in meals. You’ll leave with lots of recipes and ideas to try on your own at home.

The class is $15. Pre-registration is required at http://ucanr.edu/citrus-jan23. Contact Robin Cleve- land at rkcleveland@ucanr.edu or 530-621-5528 for more information.

About UCCE Master Food Preservers

The University of California Master Food Preserver Program extends UC research-based information about home food safety and preservation to the public. The UC Master Food Preserver Program is a public service and outreach program under the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources administered locally by participating UC Cooperative Extension county offices.

For more information about our local program, visit http://ucanr.edu/mfpcs.

Source: UCCE Master Food Preserver Program Coordinator, Central Sierra