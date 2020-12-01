Celebrate the holidays with a sustainably-raised standing rib roast

The holidays are a time to celebrate community and all that we are grateful for.

BriarPatch Food Co-op is grateful for the hard-working staff of Hospitality House, a nonprofit organization that provides food, shelter and other resources to the folks in our local community who are experiencing houselessness.

With the challenges of COVID-19, Hospitality House needs community support more than ever. On Dec. 19, The Co-op encourages everyone to contribute to Hospitality House’s virtual event and 14th Annual Fundraiser, Night of Giving. Learn more here: https://hhshelter.org/

Hospitality House is fortunate to have Chris Fagen, a passionate and talented chef and culinary instructor leading the kitchen crew. He shared his favorite recipe for a holiday roast.

“This is my all-time favorite prime rib recipe. It’s always a hit — especially at holiday gatherings — and I’m happy to share my special recipe with BriarPatch. I hope to one day make this with my students at Hospitality House,” said Fagan.

Natural and sustainably-raised Standing Rib Roasts from Niman Ranch and local rancher Jim Gates of Nevada County Free Range Beef are available at The Patch Dec. 11 – Jan. 1. Shoppers can place their orders beginning Dec. 1.

Chef Chris Fagen’s Prime Rib

Ingredients

15 lb. prime rib roast (I recommend Nevada County Free Range Beef, from BriarPatch)

1 cup kosher salt

¼ cup cracked black pepper

2 Tbsp. garlic powder

15 garlic cloves

1/8 cup fresh thyme leaves

Trim fat. Make 15 cuts through the top of the rib.

Push a garlic clove into each cut. Mix remaining ingredients together and rub them over the top of the rib. Cover and place in the refrigerator for at least 10 hours.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place rib roast in the center / middle shelf. Cook for one hour, rotating the rib every 20 minutes. After 1 hour, reduce oven temperature to 275 degrees.

For 1 more hour, check the temperature of the prime rib every half hour. Prime rib is cooked to medium rare when 115 degrees.

Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 15 minutes. Remove the fat cap from the rib. Slice and serve with horseradish or au jus.

Serves 12-15

Ultra Rich Keto Gravy

Makes approximately 2 ½ cups

1 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp fresh sage, chopped

2 Tbsp butter

1 medium onion

2 cloves garlic

1 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

2 tsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 cup dried porcini mushrooms

½ cup heavy whipping cream

2 cups bone broth

1 cup water to soak the mushrooms

Salt & pepper

Add water to mushrooms and soak for about 30 minutes, until soft. Peel and dice onion and garlic.

Add garlic and onion into a hot pan greased with butter and cook over medium heat until translucent. Add lemon zest, sage and parsley and cook until the onion is golden.

Pour in bone broth, lemon juice and add the soaked porcini mushrooms with the water.

Add red wine vinegar and mustard and bring to a boil. Lower heat and let simmer until the amount is reduced by about half.

Add cream and cook for five minutes on low, stirring constantly. Once done, take off heat and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Blend with a hand blender until smooth and creamy. Serve immediately or let it cool down and store covered and refrigerated for up to five days. Reheat as needed.

Find more holiday recipes at: https://www.briarpatch.coop/