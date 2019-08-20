California Wine Month kicks off in September with celebrations across state

SAN FRANCISCO — September is California Wine Month, Wine Institute’s annual celebration of the harvest season. Throughout California, wineries, regional wine associations and other organizations will host special tastings, concerts, food and wine festivals, immersive harvest experiences, grape stomps and more.

The 15th annual California Wine Month highlights the state’s storied winemaking history, dating back more than 250 years, and recognizes the innovative spirit of California vintners and growers. According to a news release California is the world’s fourth-largest wine producer, the source of 81% of wine made in the U.S. and is home to 3,900 wineries and 5,900 grapegrowers. It is also the nation’s most-visited state for wine and food experiences, attracting 24 million visits annually to its wine regions. Wine lovers can enjoy activities and special offers from California Wine Month partner retailers and restaurants.

Visit https://discovercaliforniawines.com/california-wine-month to view maps and descriptions of nearly 100 California Wine Month events, searchable by wine region.

Some highlights of regional events with multiple wineries include:

NORTH COAST

Aug. 31: Taste of Sonoma, 100 wineries. Green Music Center, Sonoma State University

Sept. 6-7: Winesong, Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, Fort Bragg

Sept. 7: Calistoga Wine Experience, wine and food tasting, Pioneer Park, Calistoga

Sept: 19-21: Sonoma County Wine Auction, La Crema Estate, Windsor

Sept. 21: Lake County Wine Auction, Chacewater Winery, Kelseyville

INLAND VALLEYS

Sept: 12-15: Lodi Grape Festival, Lodi Grape Festival Grounds, Lodi

Sept. 20: Madera Wine Trail’s California Wine Month Celebration, local wines and food, Toca Madera Winery, Madera

SIERRA FOOTHILLS

Sept. 7: WINEderlust Renegade Wine, Art & Music Festival, Placerville, El Dorado County

Sept. 14: Barbera Festival in Amador County, Terra D’Oro Winery, Plymouth

Sept. 14: Sample the Sierra, local wines and food, South Lake Tahoe

Sept. 20-22: Lake Tahoe Autumn Food & Wine Festival, Northstar Resort, Truckee

Wine lovers can learn more about California wine and celebrate California Wine Month wherever they are, using 100 recipes and wine pairings at: DiscoverCaliforniaWines.com. They can also tour the state with a new cookbook, “Wine Country Table, With Recipes that Celebrate California’s Sustainable Harvest.”

Source: The Wine Institute