BriarPatch to host online tamale making class with Chef Maria Teresa

Learn how to make authentic Mexican tamales from the comfort and safety of your own home kitchen with Chef Maria Teresa during an online class presented by BriarPatch Food Co-op.

The virtual class called “Holly Tamale” takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. It is the second in a series of online foodie events presented by BriarPatch. A shopping list and recipes will be supplied upon registration. The first 25 folks to register will receive a free bag of specialty peppers.

In Mexican culture, tamales are typically made in large batches for celebrations, special occasions and holidays, like Christmas.

“For many Latinos in the United States, the holiday season is synonymous with tamales. Families gather together to make and eat these beloved packages, often well into the new year. These aren’t the kind that can be picked up in the grocery store’s freezer aisle, though. They’re labors of love for the cooks who make them. Those cooks are often women who grew up learning how to make them,” said Zilkia Janer, a global-studies professor at Hofstra University in an article that appeared in The Atlantic.

Maria Teresa grew up in the small village of Pisaflores Hidalgo in Southern Mexico. She left home on her own as a child to work in Mexico City. She moved to Kalamazoo, MI in 2001.

Maria Teresa has been feeding her community of Kalamazoo, MI for 12 years. On Thursdays she begins cooking at 4:30 a.m., packing her cooler full of hot and delicious tamales to deliver to her customers at lunch time. After years of saving, Maria Teresa started a food truck and catering business to serve her community. She loves teaching others the art of tamale making, and is happy to share her secrets making a variety of delicious recipes.

Learn more: https://www.briarpatch.coop/