BriarPatch recipe: Turn those fussy eaters into adventurous ones

It’s not unusual for kids to be fussy eaters. But they can also be adventurous and curious to try new (and healthy) food when given the chance.

That’s why BriarPatch Food Co-op is a proud sponsor of Sierra Harvest’s Harvest of the Month program. In 2022, the co-op donated $16,000 to the program that introduces 7,100 students to locally grown fruits and veggies in 32 schools in western Nevada County.

Now celebrating its 11th year, Sierra Harvest’s Farm to School program has brought over 86,000 pounds of organic, local fruits and vegetables to students and families through monthly Harvest of the Month tastings and school garden carts.

This month, students tasted green beans grown by farmers at Fiery Ginger Farm. BriarPatch has a tasty green bean recipe that is sure to be a crowd pleaser for the whole family.

OVEN-ROASTED GREEN BEANS WITH TASTY DIP

4 Servings

Next time you’re looking for an alternative to French fries, try these green beans! For the dip, miso and Parmesan can be salty, so add a bit at a time and taste as you go, and only then reach for the salt if needed. The sauce is best when it has had a few hours for the flavors to come together.

Note on miso: Miso Master is a high-quality brand to use as it’s smooth and creamy. Miso Mayo is a great condiment on its own, and can also bring delicious umami to the dipping sauce.

Beans

1 pound of green beans, stem ends removed

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp nutritional yeast

¼ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp pepper

Preheat oven to 425°. Dry green beans well, toss with olive oil so all are well-coated. Sprinkle on nutritional yeast and toss again. Spread green beans on rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper and sprinkle with salt/pepper.

Roast for 10 minutes, toss and continue roasting for 5 minutes more. Let cool slightly so they’re ready to dip!

Dip

½-1 tsp mellow white miso paste, 1 tsp Miso Mayo OR 1 Tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

¾ tsp garlic powder

¾ tsp onion powder

1/3 tsp paprika

½ tsp celery seed

Generous pinch dried thyme

Pinches of salt/pepper to taste

½ cup sour cream, OR plain Greek yogurt

In small bowl, stir together dry ingredients, all except sour cream/yogurt and miso (if using). In another bowl, stir together sour cream/Greek yogurt and ½ tsp miso (if using), and add the mixture of other ingredients.

Combine with hand mixer, or by very thoroughly stirring by hand. Taste for salt level and either add a little more miso to taste, or pinch(es) of salt and pepper.

Cover and refrigerate at least two hours before serving.

Source: BriarPatch Food Co-op