BriarPatch recipe: Get cozy with holiday recipes using five ingredients or less
Communications Specialist, BriarPatch Food Co-op
It’s pear season and with lower temperatures and rainfall in the forecast, it’s a good time to start building your meal plan for the coming holidays.
This week, BriarPatch Food Co-op has a supply of California and Washington-grown pears. Looking for something a little different? Try green bartlett, golden bosc, red starkrimson and Asian pear varieties.
Bake the recipe below for Spiced Pear Cobbler to create a winning combination of cinnamon-scented coziness.
Find this and other delicious holiday recipes that use five ingredients or less, in a new Thanksgiving recipe guide from BriarPatch Food Co-op.
The full menu meal guide was designed for busy people on a budget who do not want to sacrifice good taste.
Other recipes in the guide include Crème fraîche Mashed Potatoes and The Gravy, Green Beans Almondine, Cranberry Relish and Hot Apple Toddy.
Spiced Pear Cobbler
Ingredients
8 servings
4 cups sliced fresh pears
1 ½ cups sugar
8 Tbsp unsalted butter
¾ cup all-purpose flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp salt
¾ cup milk
1 large egg
Ice cream or whipped cream, for serving (optional)
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°. Put butter in 2-qt baking dish; place in oven until melted, about 5 minutes. If your baking dish has short sides, place a baking sheet on another rack below to catch the drips.
Mix pears with ½ cup of sugar and let stand.
Combine 1 cup sugar, flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt in mixing bowl and mix well. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together milk and egg. Slowly add milk/egg mixture to dry ingredients and combine to make batter.
Pour batter over melted butter in the baking dish; do not stir.
Spoon sliced pears over batter; do not stir.
Bake 50-60 minutes, or until nicely browned and pears are tender. Cover with foil as needed if topping is browning too quickly.
Remove from oven and cool. Serve hot or cold with ice cream or whipped cream.
Nevada County Food Policy Council: Dealing with drought
As California is facing increasing drought conditions, there is serious concern as to how the lack of water will affect our food supply in the near and distant future. Farmers and ranchers throughout the state…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments