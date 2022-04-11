BriarPatch offers Peace, Love & Matzo class

BriarPatch Food Co-op is pleased to present the first virtual cooking class of 2022 with returning guest chef Gracie Schatz, founder of Heart of Williamette Cooking School.

Schatz will teach an engaging and informative class called, Peace, Love & Matzo exploring the stories, traditions and delicious dishes of the Passover season from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 via Zoom.

“Passover is the most important Jewish holiday. It’s a huge celebration of freedom,” said Schatz.

Students will learn the fundamentals of preparing traditional Passover delicacies like Charoset, Matzo Ball Soup and Macaroons. As a bonus treat, participants will have the opportunity to create an optional Seder Plate in advance to bring to the online class.

“What I love about Passover is there is so much symbolism,” Schatz said.

For people new to the Passover holiday, Schatz will discuss the symbolic aspects of Passover. A roasted shank bone represents the Pesach sacrifice, an egg represents spring and the circle of life, bitter herbs represent the bitterness of slavery, charoset (an applesauce-like mixture with wine, nuts and apples) represents the mortar used by the Jews in Egypt and karpas or greens (often parsley) represents spring.

Passover, also called Pesach, is a major Jewish holiday that celebrates the exodus of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt, which occurs on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan, the first month of Aviv, or spring.

“It’s a really incredible reminder of our privilege to be free and discuss people who aren’t,” said Schatz.

Every year during the holiday, her dad reads Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech, “I have a dream.” Schatz grew up in a household where sharing stories, songs, meals and welcoming friends to the table was a big part of Passover.

The Peace, Love & Matzo cooking class is one of several BriarPatch offerings for the season. On the BriarPatch website, look for Passover recipes such as Sweet Potato, Carrot and Apple Tsimmes, Matzo Brei, Beef Brisket, Coconut Macaroons and Mixed Mushroom and Leek Farfel. In the store, look for a Passover display filled with Kosher approved items.

A delicious journey

Gracie Schatz’s cooking career began at the University of Oregon Urban Farm where she learned to grow and cook organic vegetables.

Since then, she has been absorbed in all things delicious — from spending time in Italy learning to raise pigs, making cheese, wine and rustic Tuscan food to cooking in restaurant kitchens, managing a butcher shop in her native San Francisco and interning at Sierra Harvest’s Food Love Farm in Nevada City.

The year she spent as a farm intern in Italy, her parents came for a visit during Passover time. They roasted a whole lamb and created a Passover menu using what was available.

It was then that something clicked. As an artist, the idea that traditional foods didn’t have to stay static was exciting to her — she could bring her own creative twist to the traditional foods she had grown up eating. She’s been on a path to discovering food cultures ever since.

“It’s important to me. It’s the food of my ancestors. My feelings expand and change each year as I do this work around food identity,” said Schatz.

Schatz now resides in the Willamette Valley, in the heart of Oregon where she runs her cooking school. Through her classes she hopes to connect the community to their food, empower a new generation of chefs, help people from all cultures to preserve and share their flavors and traditions while providing a safe space where all people can feel nourished and inspired.

At her school in Oregon, instructors come from all backgrounds to teach Tunisian, Chinese, Peruvian-Japanese fusion, West Indian Cuisine, Cajun Creole, and Italian cooking classes. On a recent trip to New Orleans, she fell in love with Cajun and Creole traditions — a blend of West African, French, Italian and American Indian food ways.

“What I love about food is that I will never be done learning. I like being a teacher, but I love being a student even more. It’s magic.”

Participants who sign up for Peace, Love & Matzo class will receive the ingredient list and recipes by email one week prior to the class date. As an owner benefit, BriarPatch Owners will receive a $5 discount for their ingredients.

Source: BriarPatch Co-op

KNOW & GO WHAT: Peace Love Matzo with instructor Gracie Schatz. Menu includes Charoset, Matzo ball soup, Macaroons and Optional Seder Plate WHEN: Thursday, April 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. TICKETS: $25. BriarPatch owners will receive a $5 discount for their ingredients. Tickets available at http://www.briarpatchfoodcoop.com/products/peace-love-matzo

Photo courtesy Gracie Schatz

