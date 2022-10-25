BriarPatch Food Co-op publishes recipe guide featuring 13 recipes from around the nation

October is National Co-op Month and BriarPatch Food Co-op is celebrating with regional and national co-ops all month long.

For the second year in a row, BriarPatch has gathered recipes from co-ops across the nation for the 2022 Co-op Recipe Guide. The Guide contains 13 recipes from different regions in the country. Contributing co-ops come from Maine, Arkansas, Alaska, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Virginia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kansas and Illinois.

All cooperatives operate under Seven Cooperative Principles. Principle Six is Cooperation among Cooperatives, building on the strength of working together for a bigger impact in the world. Earlier this month, BriarPatch teamed up with co-ops from Sacramento and Davis to volunteer at the Yolo Food Bank and help SYRCL clean up the South Yuba River.

Since its humble beginnings in 1976 as a buying club, BriarPatch Food Co-op has been collectively owned by the community in the Sierra Foothills. National Co-op Month has been nationally recognized since 1964.

The recipe below for Savory Greens Tart is packed full of chard, spinach and fresh herbs, a cozy and flavorful addition to any fall table. Find more recipes by picking up a free guide in the store or please visit briarpatch.coop/co-op-recipes/

Savory Greens Tart

1 sheet puff pastry (8-9 oz.)

28 oz spinach, stemmed/chopped

1 large bunch chard, tough stalks removed, leaves chopped

2 Tbsp butter

1 shallot, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

Salt/pepper

½ tsp dried thyme

Pinch ground nutmeg

4 oz goat cheese, room temp.

½ cup fresh herbs – basil/parsley/arugula leaves

¾ cup walnuts, toasted (optional)

1 egg yolk, beaten

Preheat oven to 350°. Line 13” x 18” sheet pan with parchment.

Thaw puff pastry at room temperature 20-30 minutes. Roll into rectangle, place on pan. Gently trace 1-inch edge with knife, cutting only half-way through thickness. With fork, poke holes in pastry’s center. Blind bake 10 minutes, until pastry starts to puff/get gold.

Remove from oven, gently flatten central part of pastry (leave edges puffed).

Add butter to sauté pan; once melted, add shallot, dried thyme, nutmeg, several pinches salt/pepper. When shallot is translucent, add/cook garlic 1 minute. Add greens, sauté until wilted. Adjust seasonings, remove from pan and place in strainer to cool/drain.

Spread ¾ of goat cheese evenly over pastry’s center. Cover evenly with greens, once drained/cooled. Sprinkle with rest of goat cheese. Brush pastry edges with egg yolk.

Bake 15 minutes. Sprinkle with fresh herbs, toasted walnuts. Serve immediately.

Learn more about BriarPatch at briarpatch.coop

Source: BriarPatch Food Co-op