BriarPatch cooking class to feature Mediterranean cuisine

This month, BriarPatch Food Co-op’s virtual cooking series continues with a class designed for home cooks who have always wanted to master Mediterranean cuisine.

Philly Chef Rebecca Foxman will share tips, shortcuts and traditional family techniques for making an assortment of meze plates with her online class, “Hummus Where the Heart Is” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15.

By the end of the class, participants will have the skills for making traditional hummus, baba ghanoush and Jerusalem salad.

“My family is Jewish. I have a lot of family in Jerusalem. These are foods that are eaten all the time in the U.S.,” said Foxman.

Rebecca Foxman is the co-owner of Fox & Sons Fancy Corndogs in Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market, specializing in vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free carnival favorites like corndogs and funnel cakes. Before that, Rebecca was creating award-winning notable sandwiches at Valley Shepherd Creamery & Meltkraft Grilled Cheese. Cooking is her calling.

“I’m extremely fulfilled being around food. I like sharing that joy. That’s why I have a restaurant. I love feeding people!”

Foxman has had her brush with showbiz. She appeared as a contestant on the Food Network cooking reality show, “Chopped” and while working front of house at Four Seasons, she met celebrities like Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan and Nancy Sinatra.

Foxman loves the challenge of working with what’s in season, surplus ingredients, learning and absorbing all she can about flavors and spice notes and creatively putting a new spin on old favorites.

“That’s what I like – playing with tones in flavor. That makes me happy.”

Foxman started cooking at a young age and won her first culinary award by age 8. At 13 she landed a gig as a cooking instructor. She admits that food is her hobby and obsession, one she finds extreme pleasure from, probably more than most folk.

“I can’t stop thinking about it. It’s my hobby. I take photos of everything I eat,” she said.

Foxman is known for taking comfort foods to the next level. She speaks of food like an artist and a scientist.

“Ingredients are just ingredients. They are not confined to any rules. A starch is a starch, a sugar is a sugar,” she says. Knowledge of those basic laws is the guidepost of turning food into her medium, one that inspires her imagination.

BriarPatch owners who register for this event will receive a $5 shopping credit to help purchase ingredients. An ingredient list and recipes will be sent one week before the class. A Zoom class link will be sent the day of the event.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3fZeRaV

Source: BriarPatch Co-op

KNOW & GO WHAT: Hummus Where the Heart Is with Chef Rebecca Foxman WHEN: 6 – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 WHERE: Online via Zoom COST: $25 TICKETS: https://bit.ly/3fZeRaV

Provided photo