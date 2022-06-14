BriarPatch class to teach chocolate and liqueur making

For more than 20 years, Sarah Cain has been teaching liqueur-making classes but it wasn’t until six months ago that she discovered a love for making artisan chocolates. Now she can’t make the sweet treats like bon bons and truffles infused with her homemade liqueurs fast enough.

“The minute I started offering these other products people just gobbled them up,” said Cain who will teach an online class, “Strawberry Yields Forever” for BriarPatch Food Co-op from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.

Class participants will learn to make Cain’s award-winning Strawberry-Rosé Liqueur, a fresh Strawberry Syrup and Strawberry-Milk Chocolate Truffles.

“I loved this idea of being all things strawberry because I always love seasonality. We’re just scratching the surface of what folks can do with local in-season berries,” said Cain.

Known by her social media handles of Muddle Me This with Sarah and more recently, Spirited Sweets Chocolates, Cain has a background making liqueurs professionally for restaurants and has won multiple county fair ribbons for her creations. A former organic farmer and sommelier, Cain lives in Vallejo and has taught virtual classes for BriarPatch audiences before. Her 2021 class, “A Berry Good Time: Shrubs, Syrups & Concentrates” was wildly successful.

Cain is excited to share her new skills. It all started when she was making gift sets for the holidays and created a few chocolates made with byproducts like brandied cherries of her liqueur-making business.

Always curious, Cain quickly set out experimenting. Now she is selling in pop ups, art walks, fancy cheese shops and specialty groceries. She looks forward to Halloween this year when she plans to release a line of horror inspired chocolates like anatomical hearts, vampire teeth, skulls, bats and snakes.

Down to earth and as real as they get, Cain’s popularity comes from her approachable style and dedication to quality ingredients.

“’I’m never going to be a snobby chocolate person, but it has to be fair trade and it has to be delicious. It also has to be fun,” she said.

As with all BriarPatch cooking classes, participants will receive the ingredient list and recipes by email prior to the class and BriarPatch Owner-Members will receive a $5 discount for ingredients.

Learn more and sign up today at: https://briarpatch.coop/event/strawberry-yields-forever/

Source: BriarPatch Food Co-op

KNOW & GO WHAT: Strawberry Yields Forever cooking class WHO: Sarah Cain for BriarPatch Food Co-op WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23 WHERE: Online via Zoom COST: $25 TICKETS: Visit http://www.briarpatchfoodcoop.com