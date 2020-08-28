BriarPatch and Nevada County OES team up on Powerless Pantry video

Find this and many more resources to reduce food waste at: https://www.briarpatch.coop/food-too-good-to-waste/

Look for the County’s “Ready, Set, Go! Handbook – Your Guide to Wildfire Safety & Emergency Preparedness” at The Co-op and online: https://www.readynevadacounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/34491/RNC2020_Handbook_FINAL-web .

Look for the new “No-Power Pantry Guide” at the Co-op and online: https://www.briarpatch.coop/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/FTGTW-No-Power-Pantry-Recipes-Web-2.pdf .

A new educational video by BriarPatch Food Co-op and Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services is designed to empower community members during wildfire season and help people prepare their kitchens in the event of public safety power shutoffs.

“Many of us have experienced first-hand that when the power goes out, a lot of food can go to waste. Here are a few tips to help you keep your pantry prepared and reduce food waste during a power outage,” said BriarPatch Sustainability Coordinator Lauren Scott.

The project produced by Nevada County Media is part of the Co-op’s year-long journey called “Food Too Good to Waste” and the County of Nevada’s commitment to keeping the community safe during an Emergency. In light of the devastating Jones Fire, the information is timelier than ever.

A red flag warning is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions combine to produce the possibility of extreme fire behavior. Conditions such as strong winds, high temperatures, low humidity levels and dry fuels could trigger utility companies to turn off power during wildfire season like the series of Black Outs that occurred October 2019.

“Losing perishable food due to a power loss can be a real financial hardship and eating spoiled food can make people really sick,” said Paul Cummings, OES Program Manager.

BriarPatch has put together a resource guide with tips on how to prepare a pantry for a power outage. Tips include inventorying the fridge when the power goes out, starting a ferment or sauerkraut, selecting fruits and vegetables that do well at room temperature, stocking up on foods that don’t require refrigeration, building a root cellar and collecting recipes that don’t require cooking.

Food Too Good to Waste is a community series exploring the global impacts of food waste and what individuals can do to help reduce it. Food Too Good to Waste provides folks with a year-long calendar of helpful tools, links and resources to educate and inspire manageable changes that can make a difference locally and beyond.

BriarPatch Food Co-op is a community-owned cooperative business. We provide our community with quality food and products, strengthen our local economy, and support local/regional businesses that are committed to regenerative agriculture, sustainability, humane practices, and organic farming.