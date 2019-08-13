Bountiful bites: Annual Nevada County Grown event a culinary treat of local taste

How: Tickets are $30 adults 16 and under$15. Tickets available at Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce (cash only) or online at www.nevadacountygrown.org

Since 2008, Nevada County Grown has been working with local farmers, ranchers and other agricultural producers to help them market their organizations and to help them find the best avenues to sell their products.

The organization fulfills its mission annually through the publication of the Nevada County Farm Guide and by holding events that connect consumers to growers.

One of those events has turned into a scrumptious not-to-be-missed good time for anyone lucky enough to attend. Bounty of the County is a walk around tasting event that features the creativity and talent of restaurateurs. It is unique in that Nevada County Grown supplies locally grown meat, produce, grains, fruits, vegetables, which the chef’s turn into a culinary treat for attendees.

This year, the seventh annual Bounty of the County takes place at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in the main building 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21. Nevada County Grown Executive Director Shanin Ybarrondo said the event is a fun way to expose patrons to the wide variety of products grown in the community.

“Events like Bounty of the County help consumers understand how to take local, fresh, seasonal, produce and meat and incorporate that into their day to day lives,” she said.

IN HIGH DEMAND

Bounty of the County has been a sell out each year. Ybarrondo said this is a foodie event people do not want to miss.

“We purposely keep the ticket price low,” she said, “because we want people to feel like they can come and enjoy the evening while learning about local farmers and the chefs who create the food — and really get a sense of what is available in the county during the summer season.”

A dozen food options will be offered from the restaurants taking part in the event including both meat and vegetarian choices. A few examples of what will be served include: Early Bird Farm Polenta with AM Ranch pork jowl and a Krimzon Lee pepper sauce and chilled cucumber soup by Three Forks Bakery & Brewing Company; radish and chive tartine by the Nevada Union Junior Chef Team with teacher Kelli Morris; and Vietnamese braised brisket with a sweet vinegar soy glaze by Antonio Ayestaran Custom Catering.

Attendees will receive six tasting tickets to try the restaurant creations (more tasting tickets may be purchased at the event). Nonalcoholic drinks, as well as free samples from Mountain Bounty, First Rain and Star Bright Farms are included with admission. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase.

SOMETHING FOR THE KIDS

New this year is a kid’s section. “We wanted to tie in the whole family, but let the kids have their own experience of tasting food with their peers.” Ybarrondo said. “We will have a Youth Culinary experience with the help of Sierra Harvest. Kids twelve and under need to be accompanied by an adult. The kids go in one door and the adults go in another. Kids will be making their own dinner with the help of the Sierra Harvest team and then they get to enjoy what they make.”

Parents can join their youngsters on the kids’ side, but kids cannot go into the adult side.

Ybarrondo added, “The kids will be wrist banded and supervised. They can’t leave once they are inside until a parent comes to get them. This way both kids and adults can fully enjoy the evening.”

Encouraging partnerships that mutually benefit the local agriculture and the community is important to the organization’s leadership. Since its start, Nevada County Grown has been a board-driven organization with people who love local food and agriculture but not necessarily geared for fundraising and event coordination. They hired Ybarrondo as their first executive director this past year. She said she is focused on continuing the mission through community events and with membership opportunities.

The nonprofit offers producer memberships to anyone who is part of the agriculture industry and who wants to receive help from the efforts of the organization.

“That may be through farmers markets, local restaurants, subscription services like CSAs or events like Bounty of the County,” Ybarrondo said. Members are listed in the annual Farm Guide and receive other marketing benefits as well.

“Plans to offer a community partnership is in the works for anyone who wants to support the agricultural community and help farmers,” Ybarrondo said. “Anyone who feels like this is something important to them — to have our local food shed be an important part of our economy and way of life — they can support that through this community partnership, once it is developed.”

Bounty of the County is an opportunity to showcase such efforts.

“Nevada County Grown is here to promote our local farmers, ranchers and other producers of locally grown products,” Ybarrondo said. “This event educates the community while giving people a chance to try something they may never have tried before. It’s an opportunity to have some fun and try something new!”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.