Anniversary bash: Watershed at the Owl celebrates a year of season, local eats

On Saturday, Dec. 21, Watershed at the Owl will host an Anniversary Bash, celebrating the community’s farm-to-table restaurant with a culinary experience featuring local and seasonal food.

Watershed at the Owl cofounders and brothers Ian Moll and Nate Overstreet invite you to the celebration of their restaurant’s one-year anniversary.

The Anniversary Bash will feature live entertainment, passed hors d’oeuvres, a complimentary beverage and a culinary experience from Chef Nate Overstreet. Available will be house charcuterie, Kunekune suckling pig, leg of lamb, favorite seasonal vegetables and more.

Tickets are $125 and Watershed at the Owl is now taking inquiries and bookings for the one-year Anniversary Bash during daily business hours, 4 p.m. to close or via phone at 530-205-9070. Tickets may also be purchased online through Resy or the restaurant’s website http://www.watershedattheowl.com. Visit downtown Grass Valley merchants for a chance to win a “Gold Country Ticket” — a complimentary ticket to this special event.

Since its opening in 2018, Watershed at the Owl has pioneered the region’s Slow Food-inspired dining experience – with the innovative, artistic flair characteristic of Nevada County. Brothers Ian Moll and Nate Overstreet, Cofounders and Nevada City natives, thoughtfully prepare nourishing food that is produced by and reflects the artistry and values of the local community. The establishment’s beautiful and intimate setting in the heart of historic downtown Grass Valley, combined with a menu featuring fresh, locally sourced ingredients, has already garnered acclaim – AAA’s travel magazine, Via, noted Watershed at the Owl and the ‘Lardo Burger’ in the “Fall Weekend in Gold Country: Grass Valley, CA”, Fall Edition.

Enjoy a distinctive dining experience at Watershed at the Owl. (Special event catering also available.)