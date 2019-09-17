Alan Tangren: The greatness of grapes

Dear Alan: I see grapes in the market many months of the year. When is the best time to buy?

Alan: We usually see fresh grapes from our area start to come to market in late summer, but the season lasts well into fall, as different varieties come and go. Fresh grapes keep well in cold storage, so the season can be quite long.

There are two types of grapes that may show up at farmers markets and produce stores, and they are quite different from each other.

Cultivated varieties developed from grapes native to the eastern parts of North America are typified by the dark purple Concord. They are very sweet, and the flavor is exactly that of purple processed grape juice.

Eastern grapes have skins that slip very easily from the flesh, and seeds that are nearly impossible to remove.

The grapes we find growing on farms in our area are more likely to be descended from species imported from Europe. This is a huge family of cultivated grapes, grown in huge quantities in California.

It is easy to identify fruit from European grapes because the skins adhere tightly to the flesh and the seeds are relatively easy to pry away from the crisp flesh.

These are the grapes we enjoy fresh on the table, press and ferment into wine, and dry for raisins and currants.

Fresh grapes and raisins are very useful in the kitchen, especially in dishes that have a history from the Mediterranean or the Middle East.

At Tess’ we have used raisins to sweeten a Moroccan-style vinegar sauce for fried fish, as well as in tagines and couscous. Italians also use raisins in savory dishes. They are combined with breadcrumbs to stuff swordfish steaks, or added to spicy sardine pasta.

Wine grape varieties make very refreshing sherbets and granitas to be enjoyed in the last days of summer heat. And you can experiment with different varietals to make your very own grape juice to serve to friends who may not enjoy wine.

Raisins can be added to almost any baked good, but right now I’m thinking of cinnamon rolls, oatmeal cookies and scones. I’m sure you have your own favorites.

The table grapes you are most likely to find in the market are Thompson Seedless. This is also the variety most likely to be dried for raisins. A close relative of Thompson Seedless, red-skinned Flame Seedless, are delicious fresh or when dried for raisins.

My favorite table grape, and worth waiting for in the fall, has to be Muscat of Alexandria. This variety has large golden-green round fruit with a flavor that is rich, spicy and musky. It is the grape that is used to make muscat dessert wine.

Currants are raisins from a tiny grape called Black Corinth, which you may see as a fresh grape and labeled “Champagne” grapes, even though they have nothing to do with Champagne.

At the market look for bunches of grapes with fresh looking stems and plump fruit. The grapes should be well colored for the variety, but all grapes will have a waxy bloom on the skins. If they were picked ripe, a few grapes may have fallen off the stem, so don’t worry about that. Avoid bunches that have shriveled or discolored fruit.

Store fresh grapes in the refrigerator in a loosely closed bag to allow some air circulation. Depending on freshness, they should keep for a week or so, but check regularly for mold.

To serve fresh grapes, use kitchen shears to cut the bunches into serving size and rinse under a stream of cold water. A few water droplets that cling to the fruit seem to make them look more refreshing.

To make your own grape juice, stem the grapes and put them in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle and mix slowly until the fruit is well crushed. Put through a strainer and serve soon, as grape juice will oxidize quickly. You could also put the grapes in a bowl and use a potato masher to break them up.

Raisin Shortbread cookies

½ pound unsalted butter at room temperature.

½ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup powdered sugar

2-1/2 C unbleached all-purpose flour

2 C raisins

1 large egg, beaten

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Beat together the butter, salt and vanilla until fluffy. Add the powdered sugar and continue beating until fluffy again. Stir in the flour.

Separate the dough into two balls, one slightly larger than the other. Roll and press the smaller ball of dough into the bottom of a 9 x 12-inch baking pan. Distribute the raisins over the dough in the pan. Roll the larger piece of dough to fit over the top.

Press the layers together and brush the top with beaten egg. Mark dough in a crisscross pattern with a table fork and bake about 40 minutes, until light brown. Cool slightly and cut.

Chef Alan Tangren spent 22 years as a chef in the kitchens of Chez Panisse in Berkeley, eight of those years spent as the Chez Panisse forager. He teaches cooking classes and directs monthly Chef’s Tables at Tess’ Kitchen Store, 115 Mill Street in Grass Valley. Learn more at http://www.tesskitchenstore.com. Contact him at alan.tesskitchen@gmail.com.