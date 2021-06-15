Alan Tangren: The defining fragrance of summer

There are not many foods that have such an intense and unmistakable fragrance as basil. Walk into a kitchen with a bouquet of basil in a glass jar or brush against a plant in the garden and you immediately recognize that aroma.

It’s the fragrance of early morning at the farmers market in summer. Basil enhances all the summer vegetables, but especially summer squash, tomatoes, eggplant and green beans.

It defines much of the cooking of the Mediterranean; the main ingredient of pesto, and a key flavor for pasta sauces, frittata, pizza and tomato salads.

Basil is a foundation of seasoning in Thailand, Burma and Vietnam. So it’s not too surprising to learn that basil is native to much of the tropics from India through Southeast Asia.

There are many types of basil. The one we see most often are varieties of so-called “sweet basil,” also known as Genovese. Basil typically found in the market has medium to large green leaves with a clear, spicy flavor of anise or licorice. Similar in flavor are the piccolo fino varieties with tiny green leaves, or the lettuce leaf types with huge crinkly leaves.

There are also purple-leaved varieties of sweet basil that I find are more interesting for their color than their flavor.

Other varieties of sweet basil may have hints of cinnamon or cloves. Thai basil is a sub-species that is stronger and more clove scented. I also like lemon basil, especially for fish dishes.

Because basil is native to the tropics, it thrives in the garden during hot weather. Its beautiful leaves and fragrance make it ideal in edible landscapes or in tubs on the patio.

Basil is ideal for people who feel like they have no space to garden. A pot on the kitchen windowsill is decorative and always within reach when needed.

Remember to regularly groom your basil plants by pinching off any flower buds that form at the end of the stems. If these are left on the plant will stop producing new leaves.

Dried basil, like dried tarragon, is pretty much a waste of time and money. The fragrance the plants dispense so generously when fresh, pretty much disappears with drying.

Because of its thin, delicate leaves, basil needs special care for storage. I treat basil as I would cut flowers. As soon as I get home from the market, I remove any ties from the bunch and cut off the bottom half-inch of the stems. I fill a tall glass with tepid water and put the basil in up to the bottom leaves.

Basil can be very thirsty, so add water every day. Try to use basil within a few days. Some people have good luck storing basil in a plastic bag in the refrigerator, but I usually end up with lots of blackened leaves.

To freeze, take the leaves off the stems and blanch them for a few seconds in boiling water. Drain and pat dry and lay them out in little stacks. Wrap airtight in plastic.

Basil is easy to use. With basil, tomatoes and fresh mozzarella you can make a caprese salad, seasoning with balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Or use the same ingredients baked on a Margherita pizza.

Basil adds summer warmth to almost any vegetable dish, and is especially important for ratatouille.

Or try a Mediterranean vegetable gratin, based on a layer of sautéed onions flavored with garlic and basil, topped with alternating stripes of sliced eggplant, zucchini and tomatoes. Drizzle with olive oil and bake until the vegetables are tender.

A soup that can only be made in the summer is the Provençale “soupe au pistou.” This vegetable stew is based on a flavorful lamb broth with summer vegetables added; tomatoes, green beans, shell beans and summer squash. Pistou is the French word for the basil purée stirred into the soup at the end.

Tomato bruschetta needs basil and garlic to balance the flavors, especially when piled on grilled baguette.

If I can’t find Thai basil I like to make a fresh seasoning combining basil, mint and cilantro. I recently used this combo in a Thai cooking class at Tess’, in vegetable summer rolls, as well as on a mango salad.

Fresh basil just needs a quick rinse under cold water before using. Pat it dry in a kitchen towel. Whole leaves can be used generously. If you want smaller pieces, tearing the leaves by hand results in less bruising and discoloration than chopping.

To make a fine chiffonade, stack the leaves a few at a time and slice in thin strands with a very sharp knife. Some cooks like to roll the leaves up in a coil before slicing, but I think this a recipe for bruising and blackening.

When you find yourself with too much basil to use at one time, make pesto. The name comes from the Italian word for “pestle,” as in mortar and… Some patient cooks still pound away, as it creates the most intense flavor.

A blender or a food processor makes a delicious approximation.

The area of Liguria around Genoa is as famous for its walnut orchards as it is for basil. The Genovese would never think of using pine nuts, more common in other parts of Italy.

PESTO

If you use a large mortar and pestle, crush the garlic and nuts before adding the basil leaves.

Makes about 2 cups

2 cups lightly packed basil leaves

½ cup olive oil

2 or 3 cloves garlic, chopped

¼ cup pine nuts or walnuts, chopped

½ cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

Process the basil leaves in a food processor or blender with enough oil to facilitate the process, until a chunky purée. Add the garlic and nuts and continue processing to a somewhat smooth texture.

Remove to a bowl and stir in the cheese, more oil, and salt and pepper to taste. Use right away or float a film of oil on top of the pesto, cover tightly and store in the refrigerator for a day or two. Can be frozen for a few weeks. Any longer and the oil and cheese start to stale.

Chef Alan Tangren spent 22 years as a chef in the kitchens of Chez Panisse in Berkeley, eight of those years spent as the Chez Panisse forager. He teaches cooking classes and directs monthly Chef’s Tables at Tess’ Kitchen Store, 115 Mill Street in Grass Valley. Learn more at http://www.tesskitchenstore.com . Contact him at alan.tesskitchen@gmail.com

Getty Images