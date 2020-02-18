Alan Tangren: Dried beans are always in season

Dear Alan: I like to make baked beans at this time of year, but I’d like to know more about the different kinds of dried beans and peas. Can you help?

Alan: Dried beans and peas are in season year ‘round, but they are especially welcome in winter. There are so many varieties they can never be boring.

Most cooks are familiar with pinto beans and Great Northern or Navy beans that are commonly used in many recipes.

But big white cannellini beans, creamy and versatile, add tons of flavor to antipasto salads, bean gratins and soups, particularly minestrone.

You may not think about it, but freshness is important when shopping for dried beans, as they continue to age after harvest. Old beans don’t have the same flavor and don’t rehydrate or cook the way fresher dried beans do.

And don’t forget the exotic flavor of black beans that grew up with Latin American dishes, or heirloom cranberry beans.

Dried split peas, green or yellow, will add flavor and healthy protein to winter soups. They have a special affinity with smoked ham or poultry.

You may not think about it, but freshness is important when shopping for dried beans, as they continue to age after harvest. Old beans don’t have the same flavor and don’t rehydrate or cook the way fresher dried beans do.

As there is no way of knowing the age of beans in plastic bags on supermarket shelves, I like to shop for dried beans and peas in the bulk section of a busy grocery store. They are more likely to be from a recent harvest.

Store dried beans and peas airtight in a cool part of the pantry, and try to use them within a few months of purchase.

Measure out dried beans onto a baking sheet and sort through carefully to pick out any small stones, clumps of dirt or moldy or shriveled beans. One cup of dried beans makes 3 cups of cooked, serving 4 to 6 people.

Dried beans need to rehydrate before cooking. I like to soak them in cool water to cover by several inches, overnight at room temperature, or for a day or two in the refrigerator. This will insure even cooking.

If you don’t have time for the cold soak, place dry beans in a large pot, cover with plenty of water and bring to a boil. Shut off the heat, cover and let sit for an hour or two. Then drain and proceed with the cooking.

To cook, drain rehydrated beans and place in a heavy bottomed soup pot. Add a couple of small celery stalks with leaves, thyme sprigs, parsley stems and a bay leaf. Put a peeled onion and a peeled carrot in the pot. Cover with an inch or so of water, but don’t add salt right away.

Bring to a boil and lower heat to a bare simmer. Cover and cook until tender and creamy. Taste a bean periodically as they are cooking to check for doneness. This may take anywhere from 40 minutes to 2 hours, depending on the freshness of the beans and how long they were soaked. Add salt only after beans have started to get tender.

If you are storing cooked beans, make sure they are cooled quickly to room temperature before covering and refrigerating. Covering beans before they are cool is an invitation to food borne illness.

Canned beans are useful if you are short on time or just need a few. I usually drain off the liquid and rinse the beans under hot, running water to get rid of some of the canned flavor.

I love to make a bean salad flavored with minced onion and garlic, minced fresh herbs such as thyme, oregano or sage, some good olive oil and a splash of vinegar, salt and pepper. There are endless variations, such as adding cooked green beans, strips of red bell pepper, hard cooked eggs, sardines or tuna, baby spinach or other salad greens.

Use beans puréed in a food processor or food mill with a little of their liquid as a substitute for mashed potatoes. Add minced garlic that has been sautéed briefly in olive oil or butter. Season with salt and pepper and heat with additional olive oil, butter or cream.

Split Pea Soup

Serves 6

2 Tablespoons each butter and olive oil

1 smoked ham hock (ask the butcher to split it for you)

1 cup each diced celery, onion, carrots and turnips

2 cups split peas, green or yellow, about 1 pound

2 quarts chicken stock or water

An herb bouquet – 3 bay leaves, 1 tsp dried thyme, 5 whole cloves or allspice tied in cheesecloth

Salt and fresh-ground black pepper

Melt butter and olive oil in a heavy-bottomed soup pot over medium heat. Add the pieces of ham hock and sauté for 5 minutes. Add the diced vegetables and cook and stir for another 5 minutes.

Add the split peas and the stock or water. Raise heat, stir from time to time and bring to a simmer. Lower heat and simmer for about 1 hour, or until the peas are starting to fall apart. Season with salt and pepper.

Remove the ham hock pieces and the herb bouquet. Remove the meat from the ham hock and cut in small dice. Reheat soup to a simmer and serve, garnished with the diced ham.

Chef Alan Tangren spent 22 years as a chef in the kitchens of Chez Panisse in Berkeley, eight of those years spent as the Chez Panisse forager. He teaches cooking classes and directs monthly Chef’s Tables at Tess’ Kitchen Store, 115 Mill Street in Grass Valley. Learn more at http://www.tesskitchenstore.com. Contact him at alan.tesskitchen@gmail.com.