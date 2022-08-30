Around the Mediterranean, this tomato and bread soup has a long history.

Photo by Patti Bess

This soup might be a metaphor for today’s economic reality — time to get back to basics and stretching the old buck. It’s hard not to get sticker shock when buying ingredients for dinner or anything else for that matter. I’m trying to see our situation as an opportunity to simplify and maybe overcome my passion for overeating and focus on exotic meals.

Around the Mediterranean, this tomato/bread soup has a long history. In Provence they say, “aigo bouido sauva la vido” or boiled water saver of lives. The Italians call it “Acquacotta” or cooked water. In Spain it is often referred to as Shepherd’s Soup. The shepherds would carry garlic in their satchels, collect a few tomatoes from local farms and gather wild herbs from the hillsides to make soup for their mid-day meals.

Julia Child’s classic, Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Volume I says, “Along the Mediterranean, an aigo bouido is considered to be very good indeed for the liver, blood circulation, general physical tone, and spiritual health. A head of garlic is not at all too much for two quarts of soup. For some it is not enough.”

This is definite peasant food. The most basic version probably came from the “original, true stone soup” made from “nothing but the faith that we are not meant to starve”. I’m including this “not so desperate” version that’s slightly more civilized but still redolent of garlic and tomatoes from your garden or a quick trip to the Farmers’ Market.

The pandemic and our changing climate are quickly teaching us some very important lessons. To me, one of the most important lessons the pandemic has taught is that we all need as much nutritional money in our “health banks” as possible to maintain our health and keep up the body’s ability to reject whatever new viruses come at us. We live in a culture of easily accessible, non-nutritious foods on every street corner — even where you buy your gas. In these challenging times, making choices for a more plant centered diet and exercise is even more important. Climate changes are already affecting the garden and one can assume our bodies as well. Last year I barely got any tomatoes due to the heat and smoke. This year I found it harder to keep up the necessary watering to even keep things going.

On those first cool evenings in September it’s an especially easy way to use up and abundance of garden tomatoes or to make a quick trip to the Farmers’ Market. This is an everyday kind of soup, but if you wanted to serve it to guests, floating slices of garlic toast and grated parmesan adds a touch of pizzaz. For discriminating guests you may want to peel the tomatoes, but I usually just use a potato masher to purify it. Adding some chopped chard makes for better nutritional value. If you have access to fresh basil or a jar of pesto available, that makes a flavorful addition. You could also substitute a 28 ounce can of whole tomatoes.

Aigo Bouido

A Tomato Bread Soup

Five tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

One large onion, diced

Six to eight cloves garlic, peeled and minced

Two to three tablespoons fresh sage leaves, chopped or a combo of sage, thyme and rosemary (or equivalent dried)

Two to three pounds dead ripe, juicy tomatoes (about three to four) coarsely chopped

About four ounces coarse-textured crusty bread, sliced (like a baguette)

Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Four cups chicken, vegetable or other light broth

Four to six ounces Gruyere or Parmesan cheese, grated

Heat half the olive oil in a medium sized soup pot over moderate heat. Add the onion and sauté for three minutes; then add four cloves garlic and sage/herb leaves and cook until the garlic begins to color.

Puree the tomatoes in a food processor (this is the easy, modern way) and add to the soup pot. Cook for a few minutes on medium high; then add the broth. Reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, for about twenty minutes. Add additional salt and pepper if desired.

Preheat the oven or a toaster oven to 400 degrees.

Meanwhile, slice the bread thinly. Brush the breads on one side with the remaining oil and three cloves crushed garlic; top each with the grated cheese. Place the croutes’ on a baking sheet and bake in the oven until bubbly, about three to five minutes.

While the breads are browning push the remaining cloves of garlic through the press directly into the soup. Let soup simmer another five minutes or so. To serve, place one hot, cheese-crusted bread in each of the soup bowls and ladle the hot garlic soup over it all. Take a deep breath and enjoy!

Makes about 4-6 servings.

Patti Bess is a freelance writer and cookbook author who lives in Grass Valley. She also worked as a recipe developer for Better Homes and Gardens Special Interest Publications and Weight Watchers book division.