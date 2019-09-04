‘Whimsical works of art’: Ronnie Hart introduces MongeeArt in Grass Valley

With a pen and an inspired touch — a whimsical creature, a bright drop of color, a monster and an owl, a planet and a bird — Ronnie Hart introduces the creations of MongeeArt.

Grass Valley’s Courtyard Suites will host an artist’s reception for Hart at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at its 210 N. Auburn St. location. The event is open to the public with free admission.

Fantastic and humorous creatures come to life in a world of vibrant color and variant textures, like a childhood’s fairytale creature in the closet or lurking under the bed, monsters and fantasy emerge in whimsical works of art.

Hart, a graduate of California State University-Sacramento, with a bachelor’s of fine art allows a world of dreamscapes to create imaginative scenes with minute detail, brilliant colors and sweet imaginations. Hart’s work can be viewed in San Francisco’s “Noise” gallery and on Etsy marketplace.

All proceeds of art sales are donated by Hart to IFM Interfaith Food Ministry of Nevada county. Grass Valley Courtyard Suites invites the public to join the reception for food, libations and the complimentary art event.

Visit http://www.gvcourtyardsuites.com to find out more or call 530-272-7696.