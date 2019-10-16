Twin Ridges Elementary School District welcomes new superintendent

The Twin Ridges Elementary School District, which includes Grizzly Hill School on the San Juan Ridge, and historic Washington School in the Little Town of Washington, is excited to announce the hiring of Melissa Madigan as their new Superintendent/Principal.

Melissa may be familiar to many in Nevada County as she spent eight years working as Principal at Ghidotti Early College High School, where she led the school to a Department of Education National Blue Ribbon for Exemplary Performance, and served as Director of Education and Student Services in the Nevada Joint Union High School District for nine years where she also worked with North Point Academy, Adult Education and the Wayne Brown Correctional facility.

Last year, she became aware of a need for a Superintendant/Principal at a small elementary school greatly affected by The Carr Fire in Trinity County and, regardless of a four hour commute, swiftly and effectively undertook the task of managing and in fact significantly enhancing the school in the throes of crisis.

When previous Twin Ridges Superintendant/Principal James Berardi, who served the district for nearly a decade, announced in September he was taking a position as Superintendant of Schools in Sierra County, the board quickly mobilized to elect a worthy replacement from a pool of strong applicants. With her knowledge, experience, warmth and strength of character, Melissa emerged as a clear choice for new leadership in a district that seeks to strengthen confidence in the 2 small mountain schools and continue building remarkable centers for education in these remote areas that capitalize on the unique strengths of their locations and cultures.