TechTest survivors recognized

The Sierra Economic and Science Foundation sponsored its 14th annual TechTest Math and Science Competition Survivors Breakfast on May 17 at Tofanelli’s, where they recognized juniors and seniors from local high schools who stepped up to take the SESF Merit Scholarship exam this spring.

The exam took place at Nevada Union’s Science Lecture Hall on March 30. Students were given a four-hour block of time to solve several problems designed to test their critical thinking skills.

Juniors and seniors were eligible to take the exam, but scholarships were reserved for graduating seniors.

This year’s scholarship recipients were: First place winner, Nevada Union’s Kelly Muir, who earned $6,000; second place winner, Ghidotti’s Amalia Dummett, who earned $4,000; third place winner, Bear River’s Noah Skowronski; and Honorable Mentions, Nevada Union’s Decker Krogh and Selah Grogan, Ghidotti’s Eliza Hales, and Bear River’s Asa O’Callaghan, who each earned $300.

SESF is a (501(c)3) organization funded by SESF’s board members and community sponsors. The organization’s goal is to promote higher education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

For more information about SESF and the annual TechTest, visit the website at http://sesfoundation.org.